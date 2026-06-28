Fireworks and More Fourth of July Fun on Fire Island and South Shore Long Island

As communities across Long Island and Fire Island prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, this year’s festivities carry added significance as the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The holiday remains both a celebration of the country’s founding and a recognition of the freedoms at the heart of American life. From parades and picnics to fireworks and concerts, these America 250 events offer residents and visitors a chance to come together and honor the occasion in true summer fashion.

Long Island Ducks America’s 250th Birthday Fireworks Spectaculars

Thursday, July 2; Friday, July 3; and Saturday, July 4 (6:35 p.m.)

The Long Island Ducks will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with three consecutive post-game fireworks spectaculars at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. each night, with the fireworks to follow the game. Though the ballpark is inland, the display may also be visible from parts of Fire Island and nearby communities on a clear night. For more information, visit https://liducks.com/upcoming-homestand-preview/

Point O’ Woods Fourth of July Fireworks Display

Friday, July 3 (9-10 p.m.)

Point O’ Woods will light up the Fire Island sky with its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on Friday night. The show is scheduled for 9 to 10 p.m. in Point O’ Woods, offering a festive way to kick off the holiday weekend with waterfront views and fireworks over the bay. For more information, visit https://villageofoceanbeach.org/new-events/point-o-woods-4th-of-july-fireworks-5b77t

Patriotic Pop-up Palooza

Friday, July 3 (10 a.m.- Noon)

The Islip Public Library will host a charming patriotic event for children ages 24 months to entering grade 5 with their caregiver. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of America in the cool, air-conditioned library at 71 Monell Ave., Islip, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees and their caregivers will take part in crafts, musical songs and more, in the theme of America 250. Registration is not required for this event. For details, visit isliplibrary.org.

Freedom Fest 2026

Friday, July 3 (4 p.m.)

Suffolk County’s largest America 250 celebration heads to the Catholic Health Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, on Friday, July 3 for Freedom Fest 2026. Beginning at 4 p.m., the patriotic celebration will feature a musical performance by country singer Brett Young. General admission tickets are free, while VIP tickets offering a guaranteed orchestra seat, access to the Jake’s 58 pit and entry to the VIP chalet are also available. For more information, visit https://www.brookhavenny.gov/1456/Brookhaven-250

Brightwaters America 250 Family Picnic

Friday, July 3 (6-9 p.m.)

Brightwaters will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a family picnic at Gilbert Park on Friday evening. Running from 6 to 9 p.m., the community gathering offers a festive way for residents and visitors to kick off the holiday weekend together in the village. For more information, visit https://www.villageofbrightwaters.com/home/events/20691

Ocean Beach Children’s Fourth of July Parade

Saturday, July 4 (11 a.m. – Noon)

The Ocean Beach Children’s Fourth of July Parade lets kids take center stage as they march through town with a musical band and compete for prizes in one of the village’s beloved holiday traditions. Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Ocean Beach Firehouse, at Midway and Bayberry Walk, where participants can pick up their assigned numbers before the parade steps off at 11 a.m. The celebration continues afterward with the Ocean Beach Fire Department picnic at the Ball Field, followed by Ocean Beach Youth Group children’s games beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, visit https://villageofoceanbeach.org/new-events/4th-of-july-celebration-amp-childrens-parade-g4fz4-68aw6-6r5hm-gdl53-5dz6w

Kismet’s 9th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest

Saturday, July 4 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Do you have a hidden talent for creating sand castles? Try your luck at Kismet’s 9th Annual Sand Sculpture contest, on the beach down Pine Walk, East side of the lifeguard stand, Kismet. Categories for entry include: Children and Adults, Children Only, and Adults Only. Winners will be named after 3 p.m. and will receive a sand pail filled with goodies donated by the generous residents of the Kismet Community.

Invasion of Fire Island Pines

Saturday, July 4 (Noon)

The world-famous Fire Island Invasion recreates and celebrates the very first Invasion that took place in the summer of 1976. The event has become an Invasion Weekend, as the Pines Pride event lasts over five days! The main event, the Invasion, gathers drag queens from both Cherry Grove and the Pines at the Ice Palace Bar, Cherry Grove. After parading through the streets of Cherry Grove, they’ll board a chartered ferry boat and sail to Pines Harbor, greeted by thousands of cheering residents and visitors. Dining and tea dances to follow at The Blue Whale and The Pavilion into the evening, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Patchogue Lions Club July 4 Parade

Saturday, July 4 (Noon)

Downtown Patchogue will turn red, white and blue as the Patchogue Lions Club hosts its annual July 4 parade in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Beginning at noon on Main Street in Patchogue, the festive march will feature marching bands, firefighters and first responders, floats, community groups and plenty of patriotic fun for the whole family. Spectators are encouraged to bring their flags, wear their holiday colors, and join in the celebration. For more information, visit https://www.patchoguevillage.gov/m/newsflash/home/detail/283

Ocean Beach Trading Hot Dog Eating Contest

Saturday, July 4 (3:30-4:30 p.m.)

Get ready for Ocean Beach Trading’s hot dog eating contest on Bayberry and Bay Walk in Ocean Beach. Scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., the classic holiday competition adds another festive event to the village’s Independence Day lineup and is sure to draw a crowd of hungry contestants and cheering spectators alike. For more information, visit https://villageofoceanbeach.org/new-events/obt-hot-dog-eating-contest

Red, White & Rosé Weekend

Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5 (Noon-7 p.m.)

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at Loughlin Vineyard, 299 Middle Road, Sayville, during its Red, White & Rosé Weekend. Running from noon to 7 p.m. both days, the festive event will feature local wine, barbecue fare, and live music from 2 to 5 p.m. Guests can expect an Americana-inspired afternoon filled with chilled rosé, summer favorites, and plenty of patriotic spirit in honor of America’s 250th birthday. For more information, visit https://www.loughlinvineyardny.com/event-calendar/red-white-ros-weekend-saturday-edition

FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach

Saturday, July 4 (Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.); Sunday, July 5 and Monday, July 6 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

The FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach brings three days of patriotic festivities to the shoreline. The weekend kicks off with a fireworks display on Saturday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m., followed by the annual air show on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s show will feature the United States Navy Blue Angels as the headlining act, joined by additional military performers and internationally known civilian aerobatic performers for a spectacular Independence Day weekend showcase in the sky. For more information, visit https://www.fourleafairshow.com/