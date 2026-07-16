Kismet Kids on Parade

After a week that went from sizzling to drizzling, Kismet celebrated America’s 250th anniversary on July 5. The annual parade included two mainland fire department bands, the Kismet Fire Department (KFD) color guard, mainland Kismet Shriners, parents with babies in arms or strollers, and older children riding on parent-built, wagon-based floats. Some of the prize-winning floats featured themes such as the NBA Champions (Mandels), the current World Cup (Romanzis), the Travis-Tyler wedding (Licaris), Storybook Summer (Padovanos), Pasta Sunday, From Sea to Shining Sea, Founding Toddlers, and many more.

After moments of solemn remembrance, active and retired Kismet Fire Department (KFD) firefighters cooked and served a summer barbecue, sold raffle tickets, and sold the wildly popular red commemorative T-shirts. Phil V. manned his Vietnam Veterans Organization’s Wreaths Across America table while Kismet League for Animal Welfare’s (KLAW) crew raffled off a new bicycle, which was won by Sheryl Ann of Honey Do. The downtown crowd was large and intense but left quickly as the muggy, buggy day called for the beach, the bar, or another cooling shelter.

The historic annual Burger Cookoff on June 26, primarily produced by “Chef” John B. of Way Way Yonder, was moved indoors to Bicycle Bill’s house after gray skies and soggy weather threatened the usual beach venue. The crowd, sampling and rating quarter servings of burgers, filled the living room and upper deck. Judges Scott F., Gregg W., and Frank R. processed ballots alongside their own opinions. Each of the five entrants described the ingredients and cooking method for their creations. Chef Trae of Kismart won the “Jimmy” (rookie of the Year) award; Amanda and Robin won the “non-meat” category with their “Big Dill” chicken burger. Other entrants included the APT burger from the Rothstein brothers, Alan’s “Fantasia Burger,” and Jane’s “White Cheddar Miso.”