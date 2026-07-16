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Kismet

Kismet Kids on Parade

By Bradlee White with photos by Beth Batkiewicz and Kim Harris. Posted on
After a week that went from sizzling to drizzling, Kismet celebrated America’s 250th anniversary on July 5. The annual parade included two mainland fire department bands, the Kismet Fire Department (KFD) color guard, mainland Kismet Shriners, parents with babies in arms or strollers, and older children riding on parent-built, wagon-based floats. Some of the prize-winning floats featured themes such as the NBA Champions (Mandels), the current World Cup (Romanzis), the Travis-Tyler wedding (Licaris), Storybook Summer (Padovanos), Pasta Sunday, From Sea to Shining Sea, Founding Toddlers, and many more.
Some founding fathers made an appearance at a house party hosted by Tessa Jenks and Chris Clarkin of “Tangled Up in Blue.”
Photo by Kim Harris.

After a week that went from sizzling to drizzling, Kismet celebrated America’s 250th anniversary on July 5. The annual parade included two mainland fire department bands, the Kismet Fire Department (KFD) color guard, mainland Kismet Shriners, parents with babies in arms or strollers, and older children riding on parent-built, wagon-based floats. Some of the prize-winning floats featured themes such as the NBA Champions (Mandels), the current World Cup (Romanzis), the Travis-Tyler wedding (Licaris), Storybook Summer (Padovanos), Pasta Sunday, From Sea to Shining Sea, Founding Toddlers, and many more.

A nod to the Knicks! Photo by Beth Batkiewicz.
A tip of the hat to Taylor and Travis!Photo by Beth Batkiewicz.

After moments of solemn remembrance, active and retired Kismet Fire Department (KFD) firefighters cooked and served a summer barbecue, sold raffle tickets, and sold the wildly popular red commemorative T-shirts. Phil V. manned his Vietnam Veterans Organization’s Wreaths Across America table while Kismet League for Animal Welfare’s (KLAW) crew raffled off a new bicycle, which was won by Sheryl Ann of Honey Do. The downtown crowd was large and intense but left quickly as the muggy, buggy day called for the beach, the bar, or another cooling shelter.

Tell us about that secret ingredient in your sauce, please? Photo by Beth Batkiewicz.
Lady Liberty surfs the waves. Photo by Kim Harris.

The historic annual Burger Cookoff on June 26, primarily produced by “Chef” John B. of Way Way Yonder, was moved indoors to Bicycle Bill’s house after gray skies and soggy weather threatened the usual beach venue. The crowd, sampling and rating quarter servings of burgers, filled the living room and upper deck. Judges Scott F., Gregg W., and Frank R. processed ballots alongside their own opinions. Each of the five entrants described the ingredients and cooking method for their creations. Chef Trae of Kismart won the “Jimmy” (rookie of the Year) award; Amanda and Robin won the “non-meat” category with their “Big Dill” chicken burger. Other entrants included the APT burger from the Rothstein brothers, Alan’s “Fantasia Burger,” and Jane’s “White Cheddar Miso.”

The 19th annual Kismet burger contest was a hit, with Alan’s Fantasia Burger chosen as “most creative.” Photo by Kim Harris.
Some founding fathers made an appearance at a house party hosted by Tessa Jenks and Chris Clarkin of “Tangled Up in Blue.” Photo by Kim Harris.

 

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