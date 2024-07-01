KISMET KAPERS: Coast Guard Theme Set for Kismet Parade

Kismet’s celebrations will be held on Sunday, July 7. When the mainland fireworks are over, Kismet will just be getting started.

Last year’s Children’s Parade and celebrations recognized and honored Vietnam-era veterans. This year’s festivities are dedicated to the Coast Guard.

The Bay Shore and Islip Fire Department bands will march in the 51st annual Parade behind parent-built and decorated wagon-based “floats.”

The music of the drums and cymbals will again echo through town. Afterwards, the throngs will dig into barbeque foods prepared by the Kismet Fire Department and then dig into their pockets for money for the KFD and KLAW (Kismet League for Animal Welfare) raffles.

Today, as I write, on the cusp of summer, it is a perfect mid-June Tuesday. As I took an early bike ride around town, the walks were empty save for a few dog walkers. It was so quiet it seemed more like “Tumbleweed Tuesday,” a term no longer descriptive of the day after Labor Day. Friday evening’s rain and thunder surprised me since the percentage chances seemed to point to a midnight storm.

I follow “Arthur’s Theory,” (taught to me by former Kismet homeowner, Arthur G.) which postulates that if a forecast shows less than a 60% chance of rain and the winds are out of the south, the ocean, the storm will blow over. Usually, it seems to be true. Fortunately, Father’s Day dawned sunny and perfect for residents hosting grandchildren and other family, while many looked forward to an outdoor restaurant lunch or brunch here or back on the mainland.

As much as we all hate the electric bicycles that threaten walkers and regular bike riders the Town of Islip’s plan to ban e-bikes on Fire Island during the summer was defeated, though it will probably be revisited.