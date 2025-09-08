September 11th Memorial Events Along the South Shore and Fire Island

All ceremonies will take place on Thursday, September 11, 2025

Ocean Beach: Sponsored by the Ocean Beach Fire Department, The Village of Ocean Beach’s annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance will begin at 9:30 a.m. by the World Trade Center relic steel monument in front of the Ocean Beach Fire House on Bayberry at Midway.

Babylon Town: The Town of Babylon’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will honor the 48 Babylon residents and all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, at the 9/11 Hometown Memorial between Overlook and Cedar Beach at 6 p.m.

Babylon Village: The Incorporated Village of Babylon will hold its annual 9/11 ceremony in Argyle Park on West Main Street at 11 a.m. by the Memorial Garden.

Bellport Village: Jointly hosted by the Bellport Fire Department, South Country Ambulance, and the Incorporated Village of Bellport, will hold its observance at 7 p.m. at Bellport Marina in Osborne Park.

Brookhaven Fire Department: The Brookhaven Fire Department will hold its annual ceremony at 7 p.m. in front of its 2486 Montauk Highway Headquarters.

Brookhaven Town: The Town of Brookhaven will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 11:45 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial located behind the Town Hall Lobby, One Independence Hill in Farmingville.

Patchogue Village: The Incorporated Village of Patchogue’s ceremony occurs at 9/11 Memorial Park on Maiden Lane and Cedar Ave., beginning at 11 a.m.

Sayville: St. Ann’s Church at 257 Middle Road will be open for prayer from 8 – 11 a.m. stop by the sanctuary for quiet, reflective prayer with people of other faiths or no faith being welcome pray mostly for those innocents lost to the tragedies of 9/11/01 and in the decades that followed.

Town of Islip: The Town of Islip will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony honoring the 90 residents and first responders from the city whose lives were lost on that fateful day.

Commitment to Peace – An Interfaith Service: In Remembrance of September 11 and The UN International Day of Peace, The Bay Shore Interfaith Council invites you to an interfaith gathering, with local religious leaders of all faiths, where together we will lift our voices for peace. Please bring a snack to share after the service. And a non-perishable food item for St. Patrick’s Food Pantry. At St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Shore from 7-9 p.m.

“To Honor a Fallen Son: The Legacy of U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy”: In remembrance of the courage and sacrifice of the young, decorated war hero, join Michael’s father, Dan Murphy (a U.S. war veteran himself), in honoring the legacy of his son. At the Greater Patchogue Historical Society Museum (in the lower level of Patchogue-Medford Library’s Teen Center), 160 West Main Street, Patchogue, at 7 p.m.