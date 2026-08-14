Tunnel to Towers 5K: The The Race Draws more than 1600 Runners to the Fire Island Village, but Questions About Capacity Arise

On July 26, thousands of runners and supporters converged on Fire Island for the fourth annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk, an event that has grown nearly tenfold since its debut and is now raising questions about how much the barrier island can absorb.

A steady stream of ferries carried participants to the commercial district along Bay Walk, where patriotic music and sponsor tents welcomed them at the landing. John Guadagno and the Sandbar staff organized the event. Registration reached 1,893 this year, with more than 1,600 participating, up from roughly 200 runners in 2022. This year’s race raised nearly $200,000 for the Foundation.

Stephen Piper of Rhode Island was the first male finisher, crossing the line in 16:56. Samantha McManus, a Plainview resident running with We Run Long Island, was the first woman to finish in 20:03.

Spectators lined the 3.1-mile course, which looped through Ocean Beach, Seaview, and Ocean Bay Park. Others gathered at the finish line in front of the Sandbar to enjoy a post-event celebration. The weather was perfect, with clear skies and a cooling breeze.

Firefighters from the Ocean Beach, Ocean Bay Park, and Islip fire departments completed the route in full turnout gear, honoring those who wore the same heavy gear on Sept. 11, 2001. The Fair Harbor Fire Department chose speed over gear, and two of its runners, Virginia Westervelt and Savannah Haushalter, earned medals.

The Suffolk County Marine Bureau, whose vessels are often seen in the waters off Fire Island assisting island communities, brought its support ashore through a team of 40 runners. Team member Jack Hardy placed first in the men’s 20-29 division.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created in response to the tragedy of September 11th and supports the nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military members, and their families. Its guiding mantra is, “While we have time, let us do good.”

One volunteer at the check-in table was the widow of a police officer who died of a 9/11-related cancer and had received assistance from the Foundation. She organized a contingent from her hometown of Hauppauge, which brought 174 runners, walkers and volunteers.

The event’s growth, however, has not been welcomed by everyone. Some residents say Ocean Beach and neighboring communities are not equipped to host a gathering of this size, citing overcrowded ferries—including boats too full for lifeguards to board on their way to work—along with added strain on garbage collection and security.

Among the remedies residents have proposed are capping the number of registrants or moving the race outside the peak summer season, when ferry schedules and village services are already strained.