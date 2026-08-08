Man Dies After Capsizing His Boat at Captree State Park Marina

Suffolk County Marine Bureau, New York State Park Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a boating incident at the piers of Captree State Park at 8:37 p.m. on Friday night, resulting in the death of a 58-year-old man.

According to reports, the man was attempting to launch his 16-foot Boston Whaler when witnesses observed him striking the docks multiple times as he tried to navigate his vessel before it ultimately capsized.

West Islip Fire Department was activated for a water rescue, taking command of the boat basin and working in conjunction with Coast Guard and police units. The fire departments of Babylon, Bay Shore, East Islip, Lindenhurst, and Bay Shore-Brightwaters EMS were called to lend mutual aid. A dive operation was set up, and a grid search was conducted to locate other potential victims while EMS triage remained on standby.

The man’s body was recovered beneath the boat, and it was determined that no other individuals were aboard the watercraft. He was pronounced dead after being transferred to Good Samaritan University Hospital, and as the incident remains under investigation, his identity has not been officially released at this time. However, News 12 reports his identity as Jon Lynskog, father of two and resident of Bomemia, who kept a bay house cottage on nearby Sexton Island.

This report was updated at 11:18 a.m.