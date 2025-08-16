Fire Island’s Tunnel to Towers 5K Raises Over $70,000 and Honors 9/11 Legacy 

Ocean Beach transformed into a sea of purpose and remembrance on Sunday, July 27, as more than 900 people gathered for the third annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk on Fire Island. What began in 2022 as a small local fundraiser has grown into a major community event and official race in the national Tunnel to Towers Run, Walk & Climb Series. This year, it raised over $70,000 for the foundation, which honors fallen FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller by supporting first responders, veterans, and their families.

The 3.1-mile course started near Matthews and wound through Ocean Beach, Seaview, and Ocean Bay Park before ending in a jubilant finish at The Sandbar. With clear skies overhead and patriotic music in the air, families, athletes, and first responders filled the streets, cheered on by neighbors, volunteers, and cowbell-wielding supporters. The race, which began with just 200 participants in its first year, more than quadrupled in size by 2025—demonstrating both logistical growth and a deepening emotional resonance.

This evolution began with a single fundraiser in 2021. A longtime Fire Island bartender running the NYC Marathon for Tunnel to Towers organized a benefit at The Sandbar that raised more than expected. That success inspired the idea of a local 5K the following year. Just three years later, the Fire Island race is now an official stop on the foundation’s national circuit.

This year’s course was redesigned to accommodate the surge in participation. Instead of looping through Ocean Beach, the route now showcases the scenic beauty of the island’s central communities. Runners passed bayfront views, shaded walks, and residential streets, culminating in a high-energy finish and after-party where medals, breakfast, and hard seltzers flowed freely.

While the fastest runners crossed the line in under 18 minutes, led by Jake Gogarty of Bay Shore, Zach Guber of Wantagh, and Andrew Noll of Brooklyn—the true spirit of the race was captured by those who ran for meaning, not minutes. Two local firefighters completed the course in full bunker gear, a 60-pound homage to Stephen Siller’s final act on 9/11. One of them said he hoped the gesture would remind people of the sacrifice first responders make every day.

For event organizer Chelsea Maningo, the most moving moment came at the finish line, watching “hundreds cross with smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes.” She described the race as more than a fundraiser—it was “about preserving legacy and building community,” and showing newcomers the unique kindness and generosity that make Fire Island feel like home.

The significance of the day extended beyond personal bests. One spectator said they came not only to support friends but to teach their children about the importance of service, community, and remembrance. The energy, they said, felt “festive and fun with subtle reverent undertones.”

The Sandbar’s after-party kept spirits high with live music, community chatter, and complimentary refreshments donated by local businesses. Volunteers, many of whom had staffed early-morning registration, water stations, or safety crossings, joined the celebration alongside the runners they supported. It was a reminder that every detail of the day, down to the bib pick-up on the mainland, required teamwork and dedication.

Behind the scenes, planning had begun in September of the previous year. Organizers worked closely with the Towns of Islip and Brookhaven, village officials, ferry operators, and civic associations. As the event grew, so did its support network. Dozens of volunteers, along with the Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Bay Park Auxiliary, made the day seamless. Even the Sandbar staff who had worked until 4 a.m. the night before showed up early to help.

Significant donations helped push the fundraising total to record-breaking levels. The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce presented a $6,000 check, while GMC contributed $10,000. One team, Ocean Bay Park, surpassed its $6,500 goal, and top individual fundraisers collectively brought in over $2,600.

Throughout the morning, people gathered not just to run but to reflect. From the heartfelt pre-race speech recalling 9/11 to quiet conversations at the finish line, the event was rich with reminders of sacrifice, resilience, and unity. Many participants said they ran for people they had lost, or in honor of first responders who had touched their lives.

As the final runners crossed the line and medals were handed out, there was a collective sense of accomplishment, not only for finishing the race, but for being part of something larger. With discussions already underway about future improvements, including staggered start waves and an expanded weekend format, the Fire Island Tunnel to Towers 5K is poised to become a summer mainstay.

It’s not just a race. It’s a remembrance. And on Fire Island, it has become a powerful ritual, one that honors the past, unites the present, and builds a more connected future.