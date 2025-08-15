Paper Doll Vintage Boutique Returns to Sayville After Fire

A sign painter adding final touches to the window display before Paper Doll’s Vintage Boutique grand re-opening at their new Railroad Ave. location in Sayville on August 16.

Almost 10 months after downtown being ravaged by fire, Paper Doll Vintage Boutique is set to reopen in the heart of Sayville. Its new location is at 106 Railroad Avenue, and its reopen date is August 16. Since first opening in 2012, the boutique has become a Long Island institution—outfitting shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, supplying vintage pieces to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and A24, being featured in The New Yorker, and winning Best of Long Island 12 times since 2013.

The boutique was also a favorite with Fire Islanders from Cherry Grove, Fire Island Pines, and Water Island commuters who often made the stop between the Sayville LIRR station and Sayville Ferry Service, including celebrities like fashion designer Michael Kors.

The October 25 fire on Main Street, which originated in the neighboring restaurant space in the former location of Café Joelle, destroyed seven local businesses that night, and proprietor Dominique Maciejka, lost her entire vintage inventory.

“Rebuilding this space from the ashes has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” says owner Maciejka. “But we’ve turned pain into purpose, and we’re back—bolder and more beautiful than ever. This grand opening is not just for me—it’s for every single person who helped make this possible. Thank you to all who believed in us and helped us get here.”

The grand re-opening festivities take place on Saturday, August 16 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Highlights will include:

Storewide special sales

A “best dressed” contest

50/50 drawings and prizes

A live DJ and dancing

Refreshments An exclusive afterparty screening of Clueless at the Sayville Movie Theater at 8:30 p.m.

Come dressed in your vintage best, and be ready to shop and celebrate. The custom space created by designer Ricky TeeVee, artist Amanda Reilly, and Maciejka herself is an immersive experience beyond a place to shop. Experience the magic for yourself.