SCPD Arrest Man for the Murder of a Bellport Woman

Juliann Bachmann, age 30 and a resident of Bellport, was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital in Patchogue on May 16. She had been found that morning at 7:25 a.m. by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD), injured and in an unresponsive state, inside a vehicle parked at a Speedway gas station on Horseblock Road in Yaphank.

Following a preliminary investigation, SCPD Homicide Squad detectives came to the conclusion that her death was of a criminal nature. They released a Crime Stoppers alert later in the day, seeking the public’s help in gathering information related to the case.

Michael McHenry, age 40, and also a resident of Bellport, was arrested that evening at 8:13 p.m. He has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. He was held overnight in the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.

Bachmann was a mother of three children. Her cause of death, or whether she knew McHenry, is unclear at this time.

SCPD is still gathering evidence related to this alleged crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

A criminal charge is an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.