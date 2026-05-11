Crime Stoppers and SCPD Seeks Help in Locating Criminal Mischief Suspect in Babylon Village

SCPD and Crime Stoppers are seeking your help in locating the person in question for vandalizing commercial property in Babylon Village last month. A cash reward is being offered.

Crime Stoppers and the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) seek the public’s help in locating the person in question in connection with criminal mischief in Babylon Village.

The incident took place on April 21, at approximately 1:20 a.m., at a health and beauty spa known as Spalax, located at 38 East Main Street.

Video surveillance recorded what appears to be an adult male holding a brick, then breaking a window at the spa.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app available through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.