Patchogue Village Hoping for More Main Street Shoppers with New Health Centers

When NYU Langone officially opened its Ambulatory Care Center on East Main Street in Patchogue on July 13, it marked a major addition to the village.

“The day of the official opening, they had surgeries going on,” Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said. “NYU Langone is looking to make these additions with the hospital in East Patchogue (NYU Langone Suffolk) and the purchase of the Burlington building similar to NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island in Mineola.”

Pontieri said he initially struggled to decide what to do with the old Burlington Coat Factory building after it was vacated.

“What do you put into a 55,000 square foot building?” he said.

“(Former president and CEO of Long Island Community Hospital) Rich Margulis called me to talk to me about what was coming down the road with imminent negotiations and contracts, and he advised me NYU Langone was coming into the hospital. I asked him about the possibility of their presence on Patchogue’s main street. Rich called them; they came in and bought the building.”

According to James Iorio, Director of Media Relations, NYU Langone Health, in an email, the building at 196 East Main Street was purchased in July, 2022. Iorio was asked what the lure to Patchogue was.

“This location provides our patients in Suffolk County with even greater access to expert clinicians and the seamless, top-quality care experience that defines NYU Langone,” he said in an email. “The range of specialty services offered here allows more of our patients to receive the care they need closer to home. Additionally, this facility is just a short distance from NYU Langone Hospital — Suffolk.”

The ambulatory surgery practice opened on July 6, he said, and the physician practice space opened on July 13. It has six operating rooms.

Iorio commented on the wide array of services offered.

“Right now, ambulatory surgical specialties at the NYU Langone center include general surgery, urology, orthopedics, hand surgery, podiatry, plastic surgery, gynecology, and pain management. Our physician practice services include specialists in gastroenterology, urology (including urogynecology), gynecology, and specialized colorectal services.”

The addition of the nearby Grey Barn Patchogue, with 91 apartments, and The Grove apartments, with 55 mixed-use units and an affordable and supportive housing component, will also increase foot traffic, Pontieri said.

But Pontieri also pointed to health services offered at the nearby Milltown building, 214 East Main Street on the corner of Rider Avenue, where New York Breast Health and New York Health, under the New York Cancer and Blood Specialists umbrella, are now located.

Business Improvement District executive director David Kennedy pointed to those potential new employees using village businesses.

“I heard about 200 people will be employed between the two health care centers; they’ll be looking for lunch and other needs,” he said of future purchases.

“And people who come for a health service will need someone to take them to a procedure. Some of those caregivers will be looking to eat or shop while they wait.”

Or maybe even get tickets to the Patchogue Theatre for a concert at a later date, or to Plaza Cinema for a movie at another time.

Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Silvana Aloisio said members were excited about the NYU Langone addition, already a chamber member.

“Everyone thinks the foot traffic can be improved,” she said. “They’ve been a great collaborator and sponsor. They delivered a speech on the stage this year during Midnight on Main and sponsored our Alive After Five events.”

Aloisio said her goal was to develop a pamphlet listing restaurants and retailers with discounts for a coupon book.

“It will be discussed at our next meeting,” she said.