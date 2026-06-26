June to July: What TO Do Ahead of July 4th Weekend

Town of Babylon Summer Concert

Friday, June 26 (8 p.m.)

The Blend The Town of Babylon is bringing the music as they host an eclectic summer concert series at the Babylon Village Gazebo, 244 West Main St., Babylon, at 8 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the sounds of the band, The Blend. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit townofbabylonny.gov

Paint & Sip Night

Saturday, June 27 (6 p.m.)

Unwind with an evening of creativity, cocktails, and live music at the CM Performing Arts Center’s Paint & Sip Night! Local artist Casey Greene will guide attendees as they create their own masterpiece while sitting on the main stage itself! Whether you’re an experienced painter or picking up a brush for the first time, this fun-filled evening is designed for all skill levels. Each ticket includes one complimentary beverage and art supplies. To register, visit cmpac.com

Outdoor Dock Concert

Saturday, June 27 (7:30-10:30 p.m.)

The Ocean Beach Community Fund invites you to an outdoor dock concert on Ocean Beach, starting at 7:30 p.m. Catch live music on the dock off of Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, and spend time dancing your heart out with friends and neighbors. You’ll feel the summer energy as the sun sets behind DJ-FIRA spinning tunes. This is a great community event to ring in the start of summer! For details, visit villageofoceanbeach.org

The Soupranos at Bayway

Sunday, June 28 (3 p.m.)

Tony and Hormella Souprano decide to leave the stress of daily life behind and take a weekend getaway for themselves. Little do they know that Tony’s friend has followed them. All bets are off when the mamas battle it out and someone doesn’t survive the night in this laugh-out-loud spoof of the classic series where audiences help solve the murder. For tickets and more information about the unpredictable comedy, visit baywayartscenter.com

Beginner Kawaii for Kids with Islip Arts Council

Tuesday, June 30 (Noon- 1 p.m.)

The Islip Arts Council will host a one-hour beginner Kawaii workshop for kids ages 10-14 at the Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Suite N1 (Next to Dick’s Sporting Goods Main Entrance), Bay Shore, from noon to 1 p.m. The session meets on June 30. Attendees will be introduced to Kawaii art fundamentals such as color, shapes, and techniques. Through detailed instruction, kids will learn to draw Kawaii-style animals and objects, including shading and shadows, helping build a foundation for further study of the Kawaii art style. Your little one might have a hidden talent! For more information, visit isliparts.org

Alive by the Bay

Tuesday, June 30 (5-9 p.m.)

Alive by the Bay, the locals’ favorite summertime street festival, returns for another stellar year of music and groovin’ on Bay Shore Main St. From 5-9 p.m., Main St. is closed to traffic and lined with unique vendor booths, delectable food trucks, drink specials at local restaurants, and four spectacular bands shredding on four different stages simultaneously. As you walk down, you’ll hear an array of genres serenading the street. This event is FREE to attend. For more details, visit @alivebythebaybayshore on Instagram.

Yankee Doodle Dandy at Islip Public Library

Tuesday, June 30 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

Celebrate the 250th year of America and join local film historian Larry Wolff as he provides the background to this classic flag-waver starring James Cagney as George M. Cohan, one of Broadway’s most historical and versatile stars! After the presentation, highlights of the film will be shown. Fitting soundtrack music and a memorabilia display featuring books, autographs, and more will be at this memorable program. This event is FREE to attend. For more details, visit isliplibrary.org

Celebrating 100 Years of Babylon Village Hall

Wednesday, July 1 (1-4 p.m.)

The Village of Babylon officials and staff invite you to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the construction of Babylon Village Hall at 153 West Main St, Babylon, from 1-4 p.m. The building was officially dedicated during Fourth of July celebrations in 1926, the same year as the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The afternoon will feature historic anecdotes, guided tours, informational sessions, mingling with staff, and a sweet “Village Cake” and refreshments to celebrate!

Alive After Five

Thursday, July 2 (5-9 p.m.)

Patchogue’s annual summertime “block party,” Alive After Five, celebrates its 25th year this summer as Downtown Patchogue transforms into a lively outdoor festival. From 5-9 p.m., all are invited to dance, mingle, and catch stellar live performances in the middle of Main Street! Drawing thousands of visitors per night, the vibrant street festival is one of Long Island’s most anticipated seasonal events. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, with outdoor dining, live music, vendors, and a children’s area at the dynamic showcase of local creatives! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit patchogue.com/alive-after-five

Patriotic Pop-up Palooza

Friday, July 3 (10 a.m.- Noon)

The Islip Public Library will host a charming patriotic event for children ages 24 months to entering grade 5 with their caregiver. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of America in the cool, air-conditioned Islip Library, 71 Monell Ave., Islip, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees and their caregivers will take part in crafts, musical songs and more, in the theme of America 250. Registration is not required for this event. For details, visit isliplibrary.org. SATURDAY, JULY 4 (11 A.M.) Ocean Beach Children’s 4th of July Parade The Ocean Beach Children’s 4th of July Parade lets kids rule the day in Ocean Beach as they ride on parade floats designed by themselves and their families. Lineup meets at the Ocean Beach Firehouse on Midway and Bayberry Walk. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.. A picnic cookout and children’s games to follow at the Ball Field, 1 p.m. For details, visit villageofoceanbeach.org

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