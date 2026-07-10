Midway in July: Things To Do on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay this Weekend and the Week Ahead

Mid-July: From outdoor concerts and waterfront adventures to theater productions, art exhibits, and community fundraisers, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the week across Fire Island and Long Island. Here’s a look at some of the events happening July 10-17.

Race the Narrows

Saturday, July 11 (8 a.m.)

Hosted by the Mastic Beach Conservancy, the fourth annual Race the Narrows returns to 2 Violet Road, Mastic Beach, for a morning of paddling, outdoor recreation, and conservation. Participants can choose between a 5-mile or 2.5-mile race through the scenic Narrow Bay corridor along the western edge of Mastic Beach. New this year, a Guided Nature Paddle offers a relaxed, 60-minute excursion for paddlers of all ages and skill levels, with free loaner kayaks available on a first-come, first-served basis. Proceeds from the event support the Conservancy’s mission to preserve and protect more than six miles of publicly accessible waterfront parkland surrounding the Mastic Peninsula. Registration fees vary by event, with discounts available for youth participants, Conservancy members, and early registrants. For more information, registration details, or kayak rental inquiries, visit masticbeachconservancy.org or email info@masticbeachconservancy.org

OBP Art, House & Garden Tour

Saturday, July 11 (10 a.m.)

Explore the charm and creativity of Fire Island during the OBP Art, House & Garden Tour in Ocean Bay Park. Beginning with check-in at 9:30 a.m. at the Schooner Inn, the self-guided event features tours of beautifully designed homes, vibrant gardens, and inspiring local artwork throughout the community. The day includes a Westside Tour from 10 a.m. to noon, lunch from noon to 2 p.m., and an Eastside Tour from 2-4 p.m., offering attendees a unique look at the architecture, landscapes, and artistic spirit of Ocean Bay Park. Tickets are $45. For more information and ticket details, visit the event’s registration page.

Finding Nemo: Opening Show

Saturday, July 11 (10:30 a.m.)

Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical is a new stage adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar film, designed for young audiences. The musical follows Marlin, an anxious clownfish who lives in the Great Barrier Reef, after his beloved son, Nemo, goes missing. With help from lovable characters like the optimistic Dory and the laid-back sea turtle Crush, Marlin and Nemo overcome their fears to find each other. Catch the stage musical at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes through August 30. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/disneysfindingnemojr

VOBEC 20th Annual Environmental Awareness Day

Saturday, July 11 (11 a.m.)

The Village of Ocean Beach Environmental Committee (VOBEC) will host its 20th Annual Environmental Awareness Day at the Ocean Beach Village Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 11 a.m. This year’s topic, The Quality of Our Water: Bay, Ocean and Tap, will explore the cleanliness and maintenance of the local waters we drink, swim in, and use. Guest speakers Adrienne Esposito, Carl LoBue, and Robert DiGiovanni will share expert insights on this topic, fostering an open conversation for attendees. Join in to learn about the health of our unique coastal ecosystem. For further information, contact VOBEC.FI@gmail.com

Live Like Jeyson Foundation Fundraiser

Saturday, July 11 (Noon-4 p.m.)

Join the Ocean Beach community for an afternoon of giving back at the Live Like Jeyson Foundation Fundraiser, held at CJ’s Restaurant and Bar, 479 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. Hosted by the Ocean Beach Business District, the event honors the life and legacy of Jeyson Reyes while raising funds for the foundation established in his memory to continue spreading the kindness, generosity, and compassion he shared with others. Attendees can enjoy raffles featuring prizes donated by local businesses, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission. Admission is FREE, and community members and businesses interested in donating raffle items are encouraged to get involved. For more information, visit livelikejeyson.org.

Ebb & Flow Art Exhibit

July 11–26 (Weekends, Noon-4 p.m.)

Discover Ebb & Flow, a new art exhibit featuring the works of John Cino and Lisa Stanko at the BAFFA Art Gallery, located in the historic Gillette House, 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville. Open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. through July 26, the exhibit showcases the artists’ unique creative perspectives in a welcoming gallery setting. An opening artists’ reception will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 2-4 p.m., offering visitors the opportunity to meet the artists and celebrate the exhibition’s debut. Admission is FREE, though donations are welcome to support the gallery. For more information, visit BAFFA’s website.

Meet & Greet with Long Island Author Al Isaacs

Saturday, July 11 (Noon-4 p.m.)

Meet Long Island author and comedian Al Isaacs at Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue, Sayville, for an afternoon of conversation, book signings, and storytelling. Isaacs will be signing and selling copies of his memoir, Finding Mary Smith, which chronicles his journey of discovering he was the subject of a decades-old gray-market adoption and his search for his birth mother. Blending humor with heartfelt reflection, the memoir explores themes of identity, family, and belonging, taking readers from suburban Long Island to the folk music scene of 1960s Greenwich Village. Admission is FREE, and attendees will have the opportunity to chat with the author and learn more about the remarkable true story behind the book. For more information, call 631-377-5644.

Unplugged Opera

Saturday, July 11 (5-7:30 p.m.)

Enjoy an intimate evening of live music as Unplugged Opera comes to Fire Island Pines. Led by Metropolitan Opera conductor and Steinway pianist Bryan Wagorn, the sunset performance features internationally acclaimed soprano Meghan Picerno and bass-baritone Brandon Cedel. Audiences will hear a curated selection of beloved opera and musical theater favorites in a unique, up-close setting that celebrates the beauty and power of the human voice. For more information and ticket details, visit the event’s registration page.

Art, Heart & Vine

Saturday, July 11 (6-9 p.m.)

Support the arts during Art, Heart & Vine, a fundraising event benefiting Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts (BAFFA), held at Loughlin Vineyard in Bayport. Presented in partnership with Loughlin Vineyard and the Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association, the evening features live music, art, and the scenic backdrop of a local vineyard and historic estate. Tickets are limited and required, with prices ranging from $50-$100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BAFFA.org or call 631-589-7343.

Last Ferry, First Lady, Rose Levine Live!

Saturday, July 11 (8 p.m.)

The Guinness World Record-holding Rose Levine wows the Cherry Grove Community House Theater once again with an all-star musical cast, including Seth Sikes and Daniel Reichard. The show takes place on July 11, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The Cherry Grove Community House Theater is located at 180 Bayview Walk in Cherry Grove.

A Celebration of Carole King’s Music at the Boulton Center Saturday, July 11 (8 p.m.)

Celebrate the timeless music of legendary singer-songwriter Carole King with Now & Forever – The Carole King Tribute at the Boulton Center, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore. Starring acclaimed singer-songwriter Alice Leon, the performance pays tribute to King’s iconic catalog while highlighting the personal connection between the two artists. Like King, Leon grew up in Brooklyn, began her career as a songwriter before stepping into the spotlight as a performer, and found her voice behind the piano and guitar. Leon also had the unique opportunity to record a song written for her by King after signing with Sony Records, bringing an added layer of authenticity to the tribute. Tickets are $45-$50, including fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Boulton Center’s website.

Movie in the Park: The Emoji Movie

Monday, July 13 (6:30 p.m.)

The Town of Islip’s Summer Fun Series has just begun! Sponsored by Catholic Health, all are invited to a FREE movie night at Casamento Park, 65 Muncey Road, West Islip. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins after dark! Enjoy snacks, time with friends, and a screening of the kid-favorite The Emoji Movie. Food trucks, an ice cream truck, and other vendors will offer snacks and goodies for purchase. You won’t want to miss this fun summertime evening! For more information, visit @thetownofislip on Instagram.

Islip Brown Bag Concert Series: Evan & James

Tuesday, July 14 (Noon)

The Islip Arts Council’s Free Brown Bag Concert Series returns to the Bay Shore Band Shell, 80 East Main Street, Bay Shore, with a performance by Evan & James, featuring classic covers of The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, and Paul McCartney. Part of the Free Summer Arts in the Parks program, the lunchtime concert invites guests to bring lunch and enjoy live music in a relaxed outdoor setting. The FREE weekly series continues through Aug. 18 with performances by the Lady Blue Sax Quartet, Chasing Time, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, Karpenteers, and Strawberry Gossip, offering a variety of musical styles throughout the summer. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Alive by the Bay

Tuesday, July 14 (5-9 p.m.)

Alive by the Bay, the locals’ favorite summertime street festival, returns for another stellar year of music and groovin’ on Bay Shore Main Street. From 5-9 p.m., Main Street is closed to traffic and replaced with unique vendor booths, delectable food trucks, drink specials at local restaurants, and four spectacular bands shredding on four different stages at once. As you walk down, you’ll hear an array of genres serenading the street. This event is FREE to attend. For more details, visit @alivebythebaybayshore on Instagram.

Concert in the Park: American Ride Band

Wednesday, July 15 (5 p.m.)

The Town of Islip’s Summer Fun Series has just begun! Sponsored by Catholic Health, all are invited to a FREE concert at Islip Grange Park, 10 Broadway Avenue, Sayville. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and groove to the beat as American Ride Band brings Toby Keith’s vibe to life on the South Shore. Food trucks, an ice cream truck, and other vendors will offer snacks and goodies for purchase. You won’t want to miss this fun summertime evening! For more information, visit @thetownofislip on Instagram.

Alive After Five

Thursday, July 16 (5 p.m.)

Patchogue’s annual Alive After Five summertime street fair returns for its 24th year, lighting up downtown Patchogue from 5-9 p.m. Drawing thousands of visitors each night, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy: outdoor dining, live music, 120+ vendors, and more! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit patchogue. com/alive-after-five.

Thursdays on the Bay

Thursday, July 16 (6 p.m.)

Islip Arts Council invites you to Thursdays on the Bay, a live music event at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, Sayville, at 6 p.m. Enjoy a performance by Three’s Accompany, featuring acoustic folk rock, alternative, pop, and classic rock. This event is FREE. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the serene atmosphere set against the glorious backdrop of the Great South Bay. For more information, visit isliparts.org

Family Bingo Night

Thursday, July 16 (7 p.m.)

Gather the whole family for a fun-filled evening at Family Bingo Night, hosted by the Ocean Beach Community Fund at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with games beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include one sheet for five games, with additional sheets available for $3 each. Sponsored by Fire Island Sales & Rentals, Fire Island Physical Therapy & Wellness, and SMG Interiors Landscaping & More, the event promises a night of family-friendly fun while supporting the community. For more information, contact the Ocean Beach Community Fund.

Cherry Grove Archives Collection Film Festival

Friday, July 17

Celebrate LGBTQIA+ stories and the rich history of Fire Island at the Cherry Grove Archives Collection Film Festival, held at the Arts Project of Cherry Grove Community House & Theatre, 180 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove. Returning for its fourth semiannual event, the festival features screenings of films highlighting Cherry Grove’s vibrant past alongside stories from queer communities around the world. The festival runs July 17-19, offering a weekend of cinema, culture, and community. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cherry Grove Archives Collection Film Festival website.

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