NYU Langone Health Opens an Ambulatory Care Center in Downtown Patchogue

Located inside what had been Burlington Coat Factory in downtown Patchogue until 2021, NYU Langone is bringing this space back to life as an ambulatory care center, with a ribbon-cutting on July 13. This new location will expand access to services by providing an outpatient surgical center for the Suffolk County community.

“Our goal was to create an environment that supports an exceptional experience for patients and their families,” said Vicki Match Suna, AIA, executive vice president and vice dean for Real Estate Development and Facilities at NYU Langone. “Through a thoughtful, patient-centered, and contextual design approach, complemented by collaboration with local artists, we transformed a long-standing Patchogue icon into a welcoming healthcare facility that contributes to the village’s continued vitality.”

“This location provides our patients in Suffolk County with even greater access to expert clinicians and to the seamless, top-quality care experience that defines NYU Langone,” said Alec C. Kimmelman, MD, PhD, dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine and CEO of NYU Langone.

The new location builds on the services of the nearby NYU Langone Hospital–Suffolk, allowing surgeons to work alongside physicians in patient care. It will offer surgical and physician services across many specialties, including general surgery, urology, orthopedics, hand surgery, podiatry, plastic surgery, gynecology, and pain management, and will feature six state-of-the-art operating rooms.

“As new techniques and technologies are developed, more surgeries can safely be performed in a convenient outpatient setting, such as this new location in Patchogue,” said Oren Cahlon, MD, executive vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, and chief clinical officer at NYU Langone. “The range of specialty services offered here allows more of our patients to receive the care they need closer to home.”

This opening is part of NYU Langone Health’s broader plans to expand services on Long Island, including an academic medical center in Melville and another ambulatory surgery clinic in Manhasset, both opening this year.