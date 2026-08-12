July 25 Saltaire Board of Trustees Meeting Addresses Fire Response, Composting and Noise Concerns

During its July 25 meeting, the Saltaire Board of Trustees discussed fire and emergency response coverage, expansion of the village’s composting program, a proposed memorial bench, and ongoing noise concerns.

One of the meeting’s main items was a proposed policy allowing certain full-time village employees who live off-island to respond to fire and emergency calls in Saltaire. Under the policy, eligible employees who are members of a fire department in their permanent community outside Saltaire could receive supplemental compensation for being available to respond to emergencies in the village.

“What we’ll do is allow the board to have supplemental pay for those full-time employees of the village who are not housed in the village, they’re commuters, and who are also members of another fire department where they have their permanent residence,” Village Administrator Mario Posilico said.

The policy is intended primarily to strengthen emergency coverage during the offseason, when Saltaire has fewer volunteers available who can answer ambulance calls. The board ultimately approved the resolution. Officials emphasized that the policy is not intended to pay employees per call, but rather to compensate eligible employees for their availability to provide emergency coverage.

The trustees also considered a request from the Saltaire Community Association (SCA) to add bins to the village’s composting facility. The proposed changes would stay within the facility’s existing footprint and provide additional capacity to accommodate the program’s anticipated growth over the next several years. Officials said the village’s voluntary composting program has environmental benefits, including reducing the amount of waste that must be transported off-island. Village resources are also used to process the compost and perform other physical work associated with the program. The additional bins are intended to prevent compost from accumulating and potentially attracting animals, while enabling the program to accommodate new participants. A representative from the SCA said it expects the program to grow gradually and emphasized that the physical space at the composting site will not be expanded. The trustees expressed support for expanding composting and suggested that the village consider a more comprehensive approach to sustainability in the future.

“I think doing this as a volunteer effort in the village in the short run is a good thing, but long-term I think the village should think about becoming a green village and undertaking it in a more systematic way,” Trustee Frank Wolf said.

The board also advanced a proposal to accept a donated bench in memory of Dr. Bob Furey. The donation was proposed by a resident, and Furey’s family expressed support for the memorial. The board discussed placing the bench near the clinic, an area officials said was closely tied to Furey’s legacy in the community. Officials said they hoped to have the bench installed by the end of the summer and possibly hold a dedication ceremony. Furey would have turned 90 on Aug. 14.

During the public comment period, noise from recreational facilities also prompted an extended discussion between the board and residents. One resident raised concerns about music being played on the Saltaire Yacht Club tennis courts and its impact on nearby homes. The discussion expanded to the village’s broader approach to noise. Trustees acknowledged that the village’s noise regulations can be difficult to apply because what constitutes excessive noise can be subjective. The board also discussed existing regulations governing music and noise from recreational facilities. The board also noted that Saltaire has addressed noise complaints in the past, including those involving the basketball court, the field, and other recreational areas. While trustees said the village could consider amending its code if existing regulations prove inadequate, they encouraged residents and the club to seek a solution through communication and consideration for neighboring properties.

The next board meeting will be held on August 22.