Propane Storage, Surplus Jet Ski, and More at Saltaire Village Meeting

The Saltaire Village Board of Trustees convened on June 27 for their monthly meeting in the village library. Not all trustees were in attendance. Trustee Katie Lynn was absent due to illness, as was Frank Wolff, who was traveling, but attended virtually.

The first order of business was the approval of $454,924.07 in expenditures, to be paid for the Village’s various expenses. If that number seems unusually large, note that it includes $268,433.61 paid to the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) under the recent 40-year lease agreement, which took effect on June 1. In May, the village collected water taxes from residents for the last time. Due to Saltaire’s recent agreement with the SCWA, this revenue from residents was given to the company. In the future, residents will pay the SCWA directly as the company begins managing the public water system.

The board also declared a former lifeguard jet ski surplus property. The jet ski was purchased 2 years ago as a trial to determine whether it would be useful to the village lifeguards. Since the original trial of the jet ski went well, the village has purchased a new one, leaving the jet ski used for the trial as surplus equipment. The board discussed the possibility of selling it.

The trustees then approved the payroll ratification for the appointment of an EMS member to the Saltaire Fire Department. Additionally, they voted to increase the rate of the village attorney, whose last pay increase was 10 years ago.

The board approved a request from Saltaire Citizens Association (SCA) to use the field for July 4 festivities after the softball game.

The next discussion centered on the possibility of renting part of the village maintenance yard for the storage of propane. The proposal comes from a company , who provides propane to ⅓ of the Village of Saltaire. The propane stored at the yard would be transitory to get to and from the freight boat. In their discussion, the board suggest suggested that the potential agreement could stand for the year, with an option to renew. In addition, the village would have the right to terminate at will for any violation. Along with the agreement, there would be an increased number of inspections a year to the yard. According to Village Administrator Mario Posillico, because the storage would primarily consist of empty tanks that would otherwise remain throughout the community, it would not increase the village’s fire risk. Overall, the Trustees did not seem to come to a consensus regarding the propane company’s proposal to rent a portion of the yard. However they did agree that this is a short term solution, and that steps must be taken to manage propane in village in the future.

The board then provided updates on the project to repair the dock and bulkhead. The project primarily aims to replace the western section of the bulkhead. Currently, the village is waiting to hear back from the state regarding a grant to replace and elevate the entire length of the bulkhead by 18 inches. The village will likely hear back from the state by the end of the summer.

Mayor Hugh O’Brien also announced that the village received signs from Suffolk County displaying Saltaire’s e-bike regulations. The signs will be installed on Lighthouse Promenade and outside Kismet.

The next meeting will be held July on 25.