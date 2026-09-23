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Shirley

Suffolk County Marine Bureau Officers Rescue Man Save Man in Kayak Near Sore Thumb Beach

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) Marine Bureau officers rescued a 68-year-old man in the Great South Bay this morning, a quarter mile offshore of Sore Thumb Beach,
A 68-year old man from Shirley became trapped in his kayak while clamming in the Great South Bay was rescued by good Samaritans and SCPD Marine Bureau officers.
Photo courtesy of SCPD.

Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers rescued a 68-year-old man in the Great South Bay this morning, a quarter mile offshore of Sore Thumb Beach.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a kayaker in distress at about 11 a.m. Good Samaritans found the man in a swamped kayak, and his waders were flooded, submerging him underwater.

SCPD officers arrived on the scene to find the man semiconscious on a sandbar, as people nearby had waded through knee-deep water to reach and pull him free.

The officers secured him to a backboard and transported him to a SCPD Marine Bureau, then to South Shore University Hospital for medical treatment.

The man had been clamming and was reported to be a resident of Shirley. His name has not been released to the public.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Shoshanna McCollum is the Editor-in-Chief of Fire Island News and Great South Bay News, as well as the Managing Editor for Dan’s NYC, all under the direction of Schneps Media.

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