Suffolk County Marine Bureau Officers Rescue Man Save Man in Kayak Near Sore Thumb Beach

Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers rescued a 68-year-old man in the Great South Bay this morning, a quarter mile offshore of Sore Thumb Beach.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a kayaker in distress at about 11 a.m. Good Samaritans found the man in a swamped kayak, and his waders were flooded, submerging him underwater.

SCPD officers arrived on the scene to find the man semiconscious on a sandbar, as people nearby had waded through knee-deep water to reach and pull him free.

The officers secured him to a backboard and transported him to a SCPD Marine Bureau, then to South Shore University Hospital for medical treatment.

The man had been clamming and was reported to be a resident of Shirley. His name has not been released to the public.