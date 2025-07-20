Ocean Bay Park: Fireworks and Firehouse Pride 

Ocean Bay Park kicked off its summer with a bang this past week, showing off its signature spirit with a lineup of events that brought neighbors together to celebrate creativity, community, and a little Fire Island flair—because if you’re not having a good time here, you’re doing summer wrong. On Saturday, June 29, the Schooner Inn hosted Fran Miller’s annual Art Fair. The space transformed into a breezy pop-up gallery featuring artists Dale Candela, Janice McBride, Frank and Jessica Politari, and Nicole Grashow. Fran Miller showcased her photographs, while Nonda Volpe offered artwork created by her parents for sale, reminding visitors that art, like family stories, gains meaning when shared. That evening, a casual meet-and-greet on Bay Beach brought together new homeowners, old-timers, renters, and regulars. Kids played in the sand while grown-ups caught up over drinks and snacks, proving once again that the best OBP moments happen barefoot and with a plastic cup in hand.

Fourth of July delivered its annual burst of bayfront brilliance. Residents gathered along the water to watch fireworks launched from Point O’ Woods, lighting the sky with color and the occasional audible whoa. With shows visible up and down the coast, the entire bay became a glittering amphitheater of celebration. Saturday, July 5, marked a milestone for the Ocean Bay Park Fire Department (OBPFD) as it celebrated the 75th anniversary of the firehouse in style at its annual BBQ. The back deck was packed as volunteers flipped burgers, poured drinks, and served classic summer fare, including OBP’s favorite clams on the half shell. Vintage photos and firehouse memorabilia sparked stories and smiles, highlighting the significance this place holds for generations of families.

Dr. Douglas Drobbin opened his new chiropractic office in town – a lifelong dream fulfilled. After a brief chat, I was treated to sliced watermelon, a T-shirt, and practical advice about my spine, because nothing says Fire Island like a bit of wellness and summer chill. Looking ahead, the 2025 Ocean Bay Park Virtual Auction kicks off July 31 and runs through August 16. With many generous donations from residents, this year’s auction features an exciting lineup of new items, all supporting the community we love. So, charge your phones, stretch those clicking fingers, and get ready to shop for a good cause—without ever leaving your beach chair. The Ocean Bay Park Community Fund and Fire Island Ferries have teamed with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Long Island—a nonprofit Catholic organization dedicated to helping those in need—to launch the Inaugural Summer Clothing Drive. Running through September 2, this initiative encourages residents and visitors to donate gently used clothing at drop-off locations, including the Ocean Bay Park Fire Station. All donations support individuals and families in need across Long Island.