Fire Island News Closes Out 2025 Summer Season with Labor Day Weekend Edition

Enjoy Labor Day Weekend with the last issue of Fire Island News for the 2025 season at the beachside or on your breakfast table, with 64 pages of rich summer reading. Here, you will find the latest news updates, events happening on Fire Island and in the Great South Bay neighborhoods over the weekend and into September, as well as thoughtful essays on a range of subjects.

Living Like a Local columnist Samantha Salerno explores the idea of summer’s end and the upcoming shoulder season in twin articles that are well worth reading. She then pushes this idea further by asking four leading Fire Island real estate agents about environmental changes in the market that come with the seasonal progression in Behind the Dunes – our newspaper within a newspaper that covers all things real estate in our region.

Also, in Behind the Dunes, we explore some Fire Island classics. Discover a grand house that predates the 1921 incorporation of Ocean Beach Village by decades, a home filled with love, laughter, and timeless beauty. The idea of time and elegance persists as we listen to longtime Fire Island resident and realtor Edith Mendelsohn share her story with wit, candor, and charm.

Then there is our feature article, which boldly tackles some tricky questions — specifically, the one that has been the elephant in the room for months: what is the future of Fire Island and all our national parks amid this era of political volatility?

The discussion remains ongoing.

Fire Island News will keep publishing on fireislandnews.com throughout the fall and winter months. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram, and our monthly publication, Great South Bay News.

Thank you all, for your readership and support for another great summer.