Music, Sweet Music, Takes Center Stage in June 18 Edition of Fire Island News

Summer tunes are in the air and making a splash in our July 18 edition of Fire Island News. Glyn Emmerson writes about the bands that jammed in Kismet and Atlantique over the July 4th Weekend. Robert Levine covered the world-class opera singer who recently performed at Whyte Hall in Fire Island Pines.Rob Verbeck ventured out with his camera to catch the action at Alive After Five in downtown Patchogue. Then there was that summer that the Beach Boys performed in Point O’Woods that Chris Verga reminisces about.

The music continues over the weekend of July 24 as the Great South Bay Music Festival comes back for its 17th summer in Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village. Omar Drissi gives us a rundown of what to expect for this upcoming crown jewel event in the Long Island music calendar. Fire Island News is also proudly working with the Great South Bay Music Festival on a special sweepstakes for our readers. One lucky person will win two VIP tickets to this extravaganza, featuring 55 performers on four stages over four days. No purchase is necessary to enter.

What makes music enchanting is the art of orchestration, and our July 18 edition also sits down with other masters of this craft. Fire Islanders have heard a lot about the new Fire Island Pines downtown district mogul, Tristan Schukraft, but now he speaks in his own words in an exclusive interview he gave with Fire Island News. Another great composer is also featured in our Behind the Dunes real estate section. Meet Renee Guerrieri, President/CEO of LoDuca Associates of Blue Point, builder of projects that have shaped Long Island’s destiny for decades.

