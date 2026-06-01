Happy June: Pride Parades and More Along the South Shore

Saturday, June 6 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Love Wins International Film Festival

Experience a powerful celebration of storytelling, style, and unapologetic expression presented by Love Wins International Film Festival and Babylon Pride 2026. Discounted ticket options from Fire Island are available through Sayville Ferry. The festival takes place at the Sayville Theater, 103 Railroad Ave., and will include a talent contest, red-carpet arrivals, live performances, film screenings, and an award ceremony. Visit lovewinsproductions.net to learn more.

Saturday, June 7 (3 p.m.)

Babylon Pride

Celebrate and unite our diverse community at Babylon Village Pride! The colorful procession kicks off at 3 p.m. at the corner of Deer Park Avenue and heads to Simon Street in Babylon. Founded in 2020, the celebration has grown through the years into a must-see spectacle. Show your support for inclusivity, LGBTQ+ identities, equality, and for creating a supportive environment where individuals can thrive without fear of discrimination or prejudice. For updates, visit prideofbabylon.org.

Thursday, June 11 (6-9 p.m.)

Pride Cabaret Showcase

Expect powerful performances, strong personalities, and a space that celebrates individuality, confidence, and community. Hosted by itskimmimoore with the Cheeky Peace at the VIP Room in Patchogue. This is an immersive atmosphere—come dressed in Pride of Cheeky attire. Dress up and have fun! Tickets are available on Eventbrite only, and will not be available for purchase at the door.

June 11 through June 15

Fire Island Bear Weekend

Five days, endless nights, and one legendary island. Experience unforgettable nights under the Cherry’s on the Bay Big Top at Fire Island Bear Weekend. With spectacular views of the bay, set sail for a weekend filled with fun, laughter, and dancing! It’s not just a weekend, it’s a reunion where confidence is contagious, and you’ll dance until sunrise. For more information, visit fireislandbearweekend.com.

Saturday, June 13 (2-6:30 p.m.)

Women’s Pride in The Pines

The LGBTQ Focus Foundation will host the annual Women’s Pride in The Pines event, benefitting Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, at Whyte Hall, Fire Island Pines, at 2 p.m. Dress code: classic white. For tickets and more information, visit lgbtqfocus.org.

Sunday, June 13 (Noon)

Patchogue Pride

Dust off those flags, grab your glitter, and put on your best grin as the Patchogue Pride Parade makes its way down Main Street, Patchogue. Starting at noon, the parade will proceed along Route 112 west toward Blue Point. This glitter-filled extravaganza celebrates our fabulous diversity; who wouldn’t want to join in? For details, visit patchoguepride.com.

Sunday, June 14 (noon)

Long Island Pride

Join the celebration of Long Island Pride with a vibrant, joyful parade in Huntington! The parade steps off at noon at the intersection of Main Street and Clinton Ave. and proceeds down Main Street to Heckscher Park. This year’s theme, Unstoppable Pride, celebrates moving forward with resilience and choosing visibility over fear. The celebration continues with live performances, vendors, delectable eats, a beer garden, a family zone, and more! Line up along Main Street early for the best views! For more information or to get involved, visit lipride.org.

Thursday, June 18 (7 p.m.)

A Gay Extravaganza: Arts Project of Cherry Grove

The Arts Project of Cherry Grove presents A Gay Extravaganza, a one-night-only performance featuring pop icon Tom Goss, conductor and composer Jeremiah Convento, Stephen Lancaster on keys, and world-renowned opera singer Megan Gillespie. This program will include pop, musical theater, and opera at the Arts Project of Cherry Grove Community House, 180 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove. For tickets and more information, artsprojectcg.org.

June 21 (Noon-4 p.m.)

Trans Pride Picnic

The Transgender Resource Center at Thursday’s Child is proud to announce Trans Pride Picnic ‘26 at the Common Ground in Sayville. Come celebrate transgender pride with us as we return to Sayville and shine and have some family fun! Come be with your chosen family for the day! There will be performances by trans musicians and other artists, as well as food vendors and organizations offering gender-affirming and sexual health resources.

June 26 (7:30-9 p.m.)

Pride Lantern Walk

Have you ever wanted to explore the park after dark? Now is your chance! Head to Connetquot State Park for our popular lantern walk with a Pride Month twist! The ambiance will be enhanced with rainbow lanterns. Tickets are $4 per person and available at friendsofconnetquot.org/lantern-hike.

Stay tuned for more Pride events as they become available on fireislandnews.com.