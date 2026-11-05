Brookhaven Supervisor Panico Attends Revolutionary War Patriot Recognition Ceremony

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico joined Town Historian Barbara Russell and members of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Empire State Society, Long Island Chapter, for a 250th-anniversary sign unveiling and wreath-laying ceremony at Caroline Episcopal Church Cemetery in Setauket on Oct. 31.

The ceremony honored Revolutionary War patriots and their contributions to America’s independence as the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The event included unveiling a commemorative sign and laying a wreath in remembrance of those who served during the Revolutionary War.

“Brookhaven has a rich history that is deeply connected to the founding of our nation, and it is important that we continue to recognize and preserve that history,” said Supervisor Daniel J. Panico. “As we commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by the patriots who came before us. I want to thank the Sons of the American Revolution and Town Historian Barbara Russell for their continued dedication to honoring these individuals and ensuring their contributions are never forgotten.”

According to Brookhaven Town Historian Barbara Russell, 45 cemeteries and 171 Patriot graves have been marked across the Town of Brookhaven, helping preserve and recognize the resting places of those who contributed to the nation’s independence. The ceremony highlighted Brookhaven’s important role in American history and the ongoing efforts of local historians and historical organizations to preserve the Town’s Revolutionary War heritage for future generations.