Canine Companions to Honor Veterans in Salute Independence

It’s time to think of those who fought for our freedom. To celebrate this year’s Veterans Day holiday, Canine Companions, a non-profit organization that trains service dogs to help with children and veterans in need, is coming together to host their annual “Salute Independence” event in Bay Shore.

Salute Independence brings together community members to honor veterans not only for their war contributions, but also their post-war efforts of rehabilitation with service dogs and community work. Celebrations will begin on November 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Captain Bills Restaurant, located at 122 Ocean Avenue. Three veterans who will be present at the event have connections to the Great South Bay Fire area.

Gabe Grinci is a founding member of the Kismet Fire Department and has been a member of the Babylon American Legion Post 94 for an astounding 82 consecutive years, making him the longest serving member in Suffolk County.

Grenci began his military journey by serving in WWII. Following the war and his honorable discharge, Grenci continued his military work, serving for the Army National Guard and U.S. Navy Reserve. Grenci also had a 42-year stint at Grumman Aerospace, where he contributed to the development of the F-14 Tomcat fighter jet, a commonly used aircraft during the Vietnam War.

Victor Liotta, a Korean War veteran, spends his summers at his home in Kismet. After Liotta served for four years in the Airman 2nd class, he would go on to become a community role model. Liotta would become a volunteer firefighter as well as starting his own company, Liotta and Sons that provided materials to trucking and recycling companies.

John Digilio, a Bay Shore resident, is a highly decorated Vietnam War veteran who served over three decades in the military. Digilio, who served as a medic, was deployed at the 95th Evacuation Da Nang Hospital. During this time, Digilio witnessed many brutal casualties of war, as the hospital was busiest during his time of deployment.

After the military, Digilio would continue working in the medical field as a licensed nursing home administrator. Digilio has received 24 awards for his contributions, including the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Legion of Merit.

Tickets for the for “Salute Independence” at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore, on November 5, can be purchased at canine.org/event/salute-independence-2025.

James Quigley is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.