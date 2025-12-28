Veterans Day on Great South Bay with Canine Companions

Veterans Day is observed with deep respect in the Great South Bay neighborhoods. We all have someone close to us who served in one of the branches of the U.S. Military Armed Forces. How we express our appreciation to them is as varied as the men and women who can proudly call themselves veterans. On Nov. 5, Canine Companions Long Island Chapter held its annual Salute Independence gala at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. Award Recipients for 2025 include Gen. John Thomas Digilio of Bay Shore, a highly decorated Vietnam War veteran who served for over three decades in the military; Gabe Grinci, a WWII veteran and founding member of the Kismet Fire Department, and a member of the Babylon American Legion Post 94; Korean War Airman 2nd Class Victor T. Liotta, a Kismet summer resident; acclaimed musician, Tommy Sullivan founding member of Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge, as well as three years of wartime service in Vietnam; and Specialist E-4 Tarik Griggs of Somerville, NJ who served in the Gulf War. Griggs brought his Canine Companion service dog, Walter, to the gala. He has become an active spokesperson for Canine Companions’ Veterans Initiative, speaking to fellow veterans about the benefits of an expertly trained service dog.

