Editor’s Window: New Beginnings

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the dawn of a new age for Fire Island News which has boldly transformed into Fire Island & Great South Bay News, under the new leadership of Schneps Media.

We emerge as a more powerful publication from this change in ownership. Is with great pride that we join such a talented group that has been recognized as New York State’s #1 news media company by our peers at the New York State Press Association, competing against 400 other media outlets.

With the new ownership you will see wonderful additions in our media, such as a more robust website, an amped-up publishing schedule of print editions, more picture pages, more articles about the people who make our communities great, and now we will continue to produce newspapers after Labor Day making us at last a true year-round publication.

Ownership is one thing, leadership another. Craig and I will still be at the helm continuing in our roles. We thank Vicki and Josh Schneps for having the confidence in us to carry this mantle, adding to Schneps Media titles such as Dan’s Papers, amNew York Metro, and Long Island Press just to name a few of our award-winning media outlets.

Schneps Media’s motto is “WE’E ALL ABOUT YOU.” So please continue to send us your photos, share your events, and tell us your stories. We are here to listen.

Shoshanna McCullum,

Editor, Fire Island & Great South Bay News