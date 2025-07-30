The Sunday of Summer: Fire Island News, the August 1st Edition

The image on our August 1st cover of Fire Island News could easily resemble a film still from a classic director like Michelangelo Antonioni or Andrei Tarkovsky. In truth, it was captured right here on Fire Island by Christie Monteleone, a photographer and influencer born and raised in Bay Shore. Her work goes beyond the ordinary, and the story behind it is featured in our interview in this edition.

Photography remains at the forefront throughout this issue. It showcases the faces of our readers and colleagues at the Fire Island News Meet & Greet Party on July 16, with many memorable moments captured by Helene Sage Suarino. They captured the spirit of the Hands Across Ocean Beach event, documented by Kelly Becker. They highlight the success of the 30th Anniversary of the Fire Island Dance Festival. It also illuminates our Behind the Dunes real estate section with information that is both meaningful and visually appealing.

Also in this edition, Linda Leuzzi pays tribute to a very special little lighthouse, Brett Brubaker celebrates The Unsinkable Rose Levine, Samantha Salerno offers the second installment of her beach breakdown, Skylar Epstein discusses a decision Saltaire Village residents must make, and Omar Drissi comes aboard with a wise message – don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.