Hello October! Things to Do this Week on Fire Island and around the Great South Bay

Sunday, October 5

Ghost Brewing Co. Adoption Event

Sip on exceptional brews and meet your new furry friend at Ghost Brewing Co., 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore, from noon to 3 p.m. Volunteers from The Cat Mafia Rescue will provide the furry friends to fawn over, from kittens and cats to live music, there’s nothing but excitement at this event! Live music will be performed by She’s With Him; this event is rain or shine and FREE to attend. You might even return home with a new companion!

Saturday, October 11

Keeper’s Craft Tasting 2025*

The annual beer and wine tasting fundraiser in support of the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society will be held at the Fire Island Lighthouse, from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy live music, local oysters, the Swell Taco food truck, silent auction, games and a variety of local craft beverages! Tickets on sale soon at fireislandlighthouse.com.

Saturday, October 11

Halloween Thriller Fright Festival

Get ready for a night of music, art and Halloween madness at the ListenUp! Long Island Halloween Thriller Festival at Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Including performances from 13 incredible live bands, a $500 cash costume contest, Spooky Halloween art exhibits and themed drink specials, this is the ultimate night out. General Admission: $25. VIP options available.

Ongoing…

Beautiful, The Carole King Musical at CMPAC

Witness the exquisite show, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, on the main stage at CMPAC, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, running through October 19! The inspiring tale about a girl who became King, with a stirring book by Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath, this show is a phenomenon filled with songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Snag your tickets now at cmpac.com.

Sister Act at the Argyle Theater

Broadway comes to Babylon as Sister Act takes the stage at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The feel-good musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film has audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a genuinely moving story, Sister Act will leave you speechless. Catch performances on the main stage, running through October 26! The curtain rises at 7 p.m. on opening night. Times on other dates vary. Check with the online box office for times, tickets, and additional information at argyletheatre.com/sisteract.

The Wizard of Oz at Argyle Theatre

We’re off to see the wizard at The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, as an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz takes the stage! Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, this timeless tale will transport you and your little ones somewhere over the rainbow. Performances run from through October 26! For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/the-wizard-of-oz.

Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch at CMPAC

Casper the friendly ghost has nothing on this non-conformist witch, who’d rather be chic than “shock,” as Annabelle Broom takes the stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, from October 4 through November 1. The enchanting children’s musical about a young witch whose love of fashion keeps her in hot water with her elders, set to a catchy soundtrack. Come in costume for the chance to win a prize! For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com.

As of publication date, the Fire Island Lighthouse is remaining open and still hosting scheduled event while the Federal Government Shutdown is in progress.

Find more events in our most recent edition of Great South Bay News. Submit your non-commercial event to us for publication at no charge here: events.fireislandnews.com