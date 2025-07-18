July, She Will Fly: What to Do and Where to Go on Fire Island and Around the Great South Bay July 18-25, 2025

Friday, July 18

Movie Night in Ocean Beach: Wicked (PG)

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a FREE movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Spend time with friends, enjoy delicious snacks, and catch a viewing of a fan-favorite movie!

Weekend of July 18

Fire Island Dance Festival

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Fire Island Dance Festival returns for another year of captivating performances, breathtaking ocean views, and a passionate community dedicated to making a difference. The festival unites the Fire Island Pines community in support of Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The weekend begins with an opening performance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, followed by a Leadership Supporter sunset performance at 7 p.m., and a closing performance at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 20. Tickets and more information are found at dradance.org.

Saturday, July 19

Run to the Pump Kids Fun Run

The Bay Shore Engine Company Run to the Pump 5K will feature a FREE Kids Fun Run at Walker Park, Brightwaters, at 8:30 a.m. Get active with your little one at this family-friendly event! For adults, a 5K will be held at 9 a.m. with prizes, food, and fun throughout the day! For tickets and details, visit events.elitefeats.com/25pump.

Saturday, July 19

Inflatable Costume Relay Race

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host the first-ever Inflatable Costume Relay Race down Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Cheer from the sidelines as seven teams of four people take their chance at being the first champion inflatable race winner!

Saturday, July 19

Movie in the Park: Surf’s Up (PG)

The Town of Islip will host a FREE movie night at Atlantique, Fire Island. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins after dark. Enjoy snacks, time with friends, and a viewing of Surf’s Up! You won’t want to miss this fun, summertime evening.

Saturday, July 19

Crystal Ship – A Tribute to The Doors

Welcome to the vibrant Sunset Strip in the swinging 1960s with Crystal Ship, the ultimate and definitive tribute to The Doors. Catch the immersive experience at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, located at 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $45. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

Saturday, July 19

The Unsinkable Rose Levine

The Arts Project of Cherry Grove welcomes the one and only Rose Levine for her annual return to the Cherry Grove Community House and Theater at 8:30 p.m. for an exciting night of music and fun! For tickets and more information, visit artsprojectcg.org.

Saturday, July 19

Ocean Beach Historical Society Artists Show

The Ocean Beach Historical Society will host an Artists Show, with a formal opening and a wine/cheese reception at 7:30 p.m. Chat with local artists and catch a first-hand glimpse at the displays! The exhibit remains on display at the Ocean Beach Historical Society through July 31st. Hours Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. & 7 -10 p.m. For more details, visit oceanbeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, July 20

Ocean Beach Rec Book Club

Have you ever wanted to ask an author specific questions about their book? Now’s your chance to talk and mingle with Kelly McMasters, author of The Leaving Season at Windswept, Ocean Beach, at 11 a.m. Stop by for a cup of coffee and a book chat with community members!

Monday, July 21

Movie in the Park: Inside Out 2 (PG)

The Town of Islip will host a FREE movie night at Casamento Park, West Islip. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; the movie begins after dark. Enjoy snacks, time with friends, and a viewing of Inside Out 2! You won’t want to miss this fun, summertime evening.

Tuesday, July 22

Brown Bag Concert Series

The Town of Islip Brown Bag Concert Series is back with a performance by Three’s Accompany at the Bay Shore Bandshell, located at 80 East Main Street, Bay Shore, at 12:15 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and your lunch for a fun afternoon in the neighborhood. This event is FREE to attend.

Tuesday, July 22

Mindfulness Matters

The Town of Brookhaven’s Department of General Services Youth Bureau Division is partnering with the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. (LICADD) to offer a new workshop called Mindfulness Matters: A Preventive Approach to Youth Substance Abuse, presented by LICADD Executive Director Steve Chassman. The workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon, both virtually via Zoom and in person at Brookhaven Town Hall, located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville. A light breakfast will be served. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 631-451-8011.

Wednesday, July 23

Town of Islip Summer Concert

The Town of Islip will host an exciting summer concert at Brookwood Hall, East Islip. Enjoy food trucks and vendors at 5 p.m., and a live concert at 7 p.m. See a live performance from Return to Paradise, a Styx Tribute band, as they rock the park with covers of Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac, country favorites, and more! This event is FREE to attend.

Thursday, July 24

Thursdays on the Bay

The Islip Arts Council invites you to a live music event at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, Sayville, at 6 p.m. Enjoy a live performance by Jenn & Jeff, with unique arrangements of the world’s most iconic songs, with a spectacular view of the Great South Bay! Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Weekend of July 24-27

Great South Bay Music Festival

Celebrating its 17th Anniversary, the Great South Bay Music Festival returns to 99 Smith Street, Shorefront Park, Patchogue, for another stellar year! The longest-running and largest music, art, and cultural event on Long Island features over 55 performers on four stages, as well as handmade arts & crafts, delicious eats, and more! Tickets can be purchased online at greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

Friday, July 25

Ocean Beach Movie Night: A Minecraft Movie (PG)

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Catch a screening of A Minecraft Movie (PG) and enjoy snacks with your friends! This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, July 26

Ocean Beach Kids Art Show

Calling all young artists! Submit your creations for the Ocean Beach Art Show, held in the middle of town between Flair House & Sandbar by Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Applications can be found at the OB Historical Society and the Village Office. Artwork and handicrafts may be displayed and/or offered for sale, provided a child created them. Rain date: Sunday, July 27. For questions, contact pameb7@gmail.com.

To find more events, please refer the Community Calendar pages in Fire Island News.

Submit your public, and non-commercial event for consideration free of charge by visiting events.fireislandnews.com.