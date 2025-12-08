Great South Bay Community Comes Together to Support Downtown Islip’s Harp & Hound After Fire

Harp & Hound continues to see an outpouring of community support after the fire that closed their pub last November.

Downtown Islip’s Harp & Hound remains closed after a damaging fire last month, which is a severe loss for the local business during the holiday season. It has affected the family-owned Irish-American pub’s revenue, resulted in lost wages for staff, and deprived patrons of a popular gathering spot.

“This fire is especially devastating to the Islip FD and our community, as the staff and management of the Harp & Hound are always willing to help out the local community and support our department, as well as many other organizations,” wrote the Islip Fire Department in a statement.

The community and neighboring businesses seem to agree with the Islip Fire Department, and have not wasted any time in helping Harp & Hound in their time of need.

Lily‘s Babylon hosted a Rise from the Ashes event, on Nov. 24, which raised $20,000, with all proceeds going to Harp & Hound.

Tonight, the Bay Shore Restaurant Committee is also organizing a fundraiser at Goody Two-Shoes from 6-8 p.m. Twenty-five dollars at the door will include a buffet dinner, guest bartenders from Harp & Hound, raffle baskets, and a line-up of live music from favorite local acts such as Bobby Digital, PD Duo, Tom’s Country, Bob Pinnola, and Uncle Petey.

If tonight is too short notice for you, The Billy Moon Foundation, Islip Fire Department, and the Jesse Gerhard Memorial Foundation will host another fundraiser with a toy drive and Santa at Bay Shore’s Great South Bay Brewery, on Dec. 14, from 1-5 p.m. Attractions include a live band, raffles, 50/50 chances, a toy drive with Santa, and a long-drive golf contest. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

On the morning of November 12, the Islip Fire Department responded to a 7:34 a.m. alarm for a structure fire at its 528 Main St. location. Crews arrived to find flames in the kitchen’s cook loft and electrical service at the rear of the building. Mutual aid was provided by the Bay Shore, Brentwood, Central Islip, East Islip, and Islip Terrace Fire Departments, along with Exchange Ambulance of the Islips. West Babylon and West Islip Fire Departments remained on standby. The fire was contained shortly before 10 a.m., with no injuries reported, but there was significant damage. The timing right before the holiday season means substantial lost wages for the staff and family-owned establishment, who are also facing repair bills.

We look forward to the day Harp & Hound is able to reopen their doors for business once again.