Islip Hamlet’s Harp & Hound Pub Temporarily Closed After Fire

Harp & Hound, the popular Irish-style pub in downtown Islip Hamlet has closed after a kitchen fire on the morning of November 12. The Islip Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 7:34 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the back of 528 Main Street. When they entered, crews saw flames coming from the cook loft above the kitchen, as well as from the building’s electrical service, according to accounts described by Islip Fire Department 2nd Chief Ferrari.

Mutual aid was provided by the Bay Shore, Brentwood, Central Islip, East Islip, and Islip Terrace Fire Departments, along with Exchange Ambulance of the Islips. West Babylon and West Islip Fire Departments remained on standby.

“This fire is especially devastating to the Islip FD and our community, as the staff and management of the Harp & Hound are always willing to help out the local community and support our department, as well as many other organizations,” wrote the Islip Fire Department in a statement at 10:15 a.m. that day, shortly after getting the blaze under control.

One person was inside the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported. However, the damage to the beloved local drinking and dining spot is significant. By noon, Harp & Hound management announced that it would be closed until further notice. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.