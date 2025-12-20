The Home Holiday Dinner: Area Hotspots to Help Grace Your Family Meal

Christmas, Chanukah, and New Year’s conjure images of a cozy holiday dinner at home with family and friends. Whether you want to cook the meal from scratch or have gourmet prepared options to help that holiday meal along, we’re blessed with an abundance of establishments in our area that can help you! From specialty markets to grocery stores and even a deli, we have you covered to be in the company of good eats to round out 2025.

BAY SHORE

Chef JoJo’s Cookshop

Chef JoJo’s is Bay Shore’s newest shop, featuring chef-made prepared foods and an expertly curated market. Previous years’ offerings have included short ribs, stuffed shrimp, lasagna, antipasto salads, clam chowder, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, and roasted vegetables. Most things come by the quart, half tray, or tray. Stay tuned via their website! Please call to inquire about placing orders and checking deadlines.

1895 Union Blvd. (631) 513-9714 www.chefjojos.com

Frank and Maria’s Italian Market

Should an Italian feast tempt you this holiday season, look no further than this extensively stocked Italian market in the heart of Bay Shore. From prepared foods, pastas, fresh bread, gluten-free items, cookies, and more, it’s one-stop shopping here! They also have an in-house butcher area with (in my opinion) the most amazing marinated skirt steak: all you have to do is pop it on the grill, slice, and serve with some of their prepared foods!

10 W Main St. (631) 665-0047 www.frankandmarias.com

EAST ISLIP

Pat’s Marketplace

Not only can you get your grocery shopping done at Pat’s, but you can also peruse their

prepared food counter, extensive bakery, and fishmonger area to balance out your meal.

They are known for their delicious prosciutto bread and even have a sushi area. You can also pick up fresh pasta and an array of freshly prepared sauces if you want to dabble in a little of the cooking fun at home.

300 E Main St. (631) 446-1616 www.patsmarketplace.com

SAYVILLE

Off The Block

Off the Block is a combined restaurant and butcher that offers many chef-prepared meals for pickup and enjoyment at home. This year’s menu was not available at press time, but the previous year’s menu included selections such as horseradish, caramelized onion sliced steak, Long Island duck cassoulet, and Bolognese sauce. Most entrees serve 6-8 people. Please call to find out the details for this year’s array of choices.

501 Montauk Highway (631) 573-6655 www.offtheblockmeats.com

Claws Seafood Market

For your “Feast of the 7 Fishes” on Christmas Eve, Claws Seafood Market is offering a Feast of the 7 Fishes tray. It comes ready to bake and includes lobster tails, shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, and crab legs. Cooking directions will be provided at pickup. They will also have their baked clams and shrimp platters available. Please call to find out the best way to place your order.

200 Main St. West Sayville (631) 256-5900 www.clawsseafoodmarket.com

PATCHOGUE

Exquisite Catering Cuisine

Exquisite Catering Cuisine is a food destination in Patchogue, with a menu curated and executed by Chef Charles J. Drayton. He also offers catering and can be booked for private chef services. Their menu changes often, and they offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts. Their holiday menu was not released at press time, so please call or visit their Instagram page (@ecceatery) or website.

140 River Ave. (631) 721-6097/(631) 730-3585 www.exqcc.com

Commack

Pastrami N Friends

For Chanukah, nothing can satisfy better than a full-service kosher deli to nosh on. They offer (among many other things) a family dinner for six with chicken noodle soup, matzoh balls, roasted chicken or brisket, coleslaw, potato pancakes, applesauce, and rye bread. Their sandwich menu is extensive, from corned beef to knishes. They offer traditional desserts and treats such as black-and-white cookies, rugelach, and noodle pudding. Visit their website or pop in to see their menus.

110A Commack Road, (631)499-9537/(631)499-6083 www.pastraminfriends.com

A better selection of ingredients can make all the difference. For a bit of home cooking, try this favorite from my recipe collection:

Shrimp and Sausage Risotto

Made in one pot and taking about 30 minutes, this dish is impressive and delicious—serves 6.

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

8 oz. Italian sausage, casing removed

1 lb. shrimp, peeled, deveined, and halved

1 quart of chicken stock plus 1 cup of water, mixed and set aside in a bowl.

1 lb. arborio rice

½ cup white wine

½ cup parsley, chopped

In a heavy, large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat, add the onion and garlic, and

sauté until translucent. Add the tomatoes and sauté for another minute. Crumble in the sausage and cook until browned. Add in the arborio rice and stir for a minute to coat it with the pan mixture. Add the wine and stir until it’s absorbed into the rice. Stir in the stock/water mixture ½ cup at a time until it’s absorbed and the rice is tender, 15-20 minutes. Add in the shrimp and stir until cooked through. Garnish with the parsley and serve.