Bayport-Blue Point Fifth Graders Dive Into Local Ecology with Seatuck Environmental Association

Representatives from the Seatuck Environmental Association recently visited fifth-grade students across the Bayport-Blue Point School District as part of the ISLE (Introducing Students to Long Island Estuaries) program. The partnership provides students with hands-on opportunities to learn about Long Island wildlife, conservation, and local ecosystems.
As part of the program, students visited Patchogue’s Shorefront Park in October, where they observed native gardens and a living shoreline while learning about the importance of protecting coastal environments. Seatuck educators also visited classrooms, including Ms. Mandracchia’s fifth-grade class at Sylvan Avenue Elementary School. During these visits, students worked alongside Seatuck educators to dissect clams and learn about biofiltration. Before the lesson, students studied clam-related vocabulary to prepare for the activity. The learning will continue in February when students explore oysters.