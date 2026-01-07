Bayport-Blue Point Fifth Graders Dive Into Local Ecology with Seatuck Environmental Association

Educators from the Seatuck Environmental Association visited fifth grade students in Ms. Mandracchia’s class at Sylvan Avenue Elementary to work on dissecting clams.

Representatives from the Seatuck Environmental Association recently visited fifth-grade students across the Bayport-Blue Point School District as part of the ISLE (Introducing Students to Long Island Estuaries) program. The partnership provides students with hands-on opportunities to learn about Long Island wildlife, conservation, and local ecosystems.

As part of the program, students visited Patchogue’s Shorefront Park in October, where they observed native gardens and a living shoreline while learning about the importance of protecting coastal environments. Seatuck educators also visited classrooms, including Ms. Mandracchia’s fifth-grade class at Sylvan Avenue Elementary School. During these visits, students worked alongside Seatuck educators to dissect clams and learn about biofiltration. Before the lesson, students studied clam-related vocabulary to prepare for the activity. The learning will continue in February when students explore oysters.