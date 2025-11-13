In the Heart of November: Things to Do Over the Week Ahead Along the Great South Bay and Beyond on Long Island

Saturday, November 15

William Rall PTA Turkey Trot

Test your running capabilities at the William Rall PTA Turkey Trot 5K & Fun Run in benefit of William Rall PTA, at Lindenhurst Middle School (350 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst) at 9:00 a.m. A FREE fun run will be held at 8:30 a.m., before the 5K. Participants will enjoy assorted amenities after the race, including a DJ spinning tunes, an array of breakfast foods, FREE finish line photos, and an exclusive After Party at Sand City South from 10 a.m. to noon, featuring $5 pints for all participants and volunteers. Come hang out and celebrate with your friends and family! Admission: $38.98 per runner. To register or donate, visit events.elitefeats.com/25rallturkeytrot.

Saturday, November 15

Long Island Turkey Trail Trot 5K

Bring the whole family for the hyper-festive Annual Long Island Turkey Trail Trot at Bethpage State Park, Bethpage, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Run or walk through the friendly trails at your desired pace while being greeted by an array of post-race treats from All Round Foods and Waterloo Sparkling Water. This perfect trail run/walk is guaranteed fun for the whole flock! Take picturesque family finisher photos in your new Turkey Trail Trot T-shirts to commemorate the occasion. A free kiddie dash will take place 30 minutes before the race. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, supporting athletic and charitable events at the local, national, and international levels. Admission: ~$33 and up. For registration and more details, visit events.elitefeats.com/25trailtrot.

Sunday, November 16

Poinsettia Paper Quilling Workshop

BAFFA Art Gallery will conduct a Poinsettia Paper Quilling Workshop with Carol McMahon on Sunday, November 16th, at the Gallery from 1 to 3 p.m.. Tickets are required for this workshop. Cost is $30.00 for BAFFA members and $35.00 for non-members. For additional information, visit www.BAFFA.org. The BAFFA Art Gallery is located at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville.

Sunday, November 16

Holiday Princess Tea Party at the Long Island Aquarium

Calling all royals! Bring your little prince or princess to the Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead, for a Princess Tea Party! With two sessions at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., there’s no better time to dance and sing with your child’s favorite princesses at this treasured event. Formal white glove tea service will be served in the elegant Sea Star Ballroom, with finger sandwiches and sweets galore! Take photos, dance about, and gaze upon the dozens of fish tanks surrounding the space! Reservations are required in advance, so secure your spot soon! Admission: $55 per adult, $49 per child. To learn more and book a slot, visit longislandaquarium.com/events/holiday-princess-tea-party/.

Friday, November 21

FourLeaf Turkey Drive

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union’s 17th Annual Turkey Drive will be held at the FourLeaf Main Office (899 South Oyster Bay Road, Bethpage) from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Graciously accepting donations of frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items, monetary donations, and more, this initiative is part of Island Harvest’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, providing holiday meals to local families in need within our communities. Island Harvest’s mission to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island is only possible with selfless contributions from all community members—consider taking part in giving back this year. If you’re unable to attend in person, monetary donations will be accepted virtually at fourleafcu.com/community/turkey-drive/.

Through November 22

Shrek the Musical at CMPAC

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek the Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy-tale adventure featuring all-new songs that bring beloved characters to life on stage! Experience the classic tale like never before as it takes the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, with showtimes through November 22. With catchy songs, impressive costumes, and an exciting set, there’s nothing stopping you from experiencing the magic for yourself. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/shrek.

November 13-January 4

Annie at the Argyle Theatre

What once was a popular comic strip by Harold Gray has become a worldwide phenomenon, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical! Catch a showing of this beloved production just minutes away at the Argyle Theatre, located at 34 West Main Street in Babylon, with showtimes running through January 4. With equal measures of courage and optimism, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts even more with this musical adaptation of the original comic. Step into 1930s New York City, meet some curious characters, and enjoy the heartwarming storyline that’s sure to bring a tear to your eye. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/annie.

GIVE BACK THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Thanksgiving Food Drive

The annual INTERFACE Thanksgiving Food Drive will accept donations from October 14 through November 13. Providing meals for almost 1,500 families last year, the program aims to reach more community members this season. Donations of canned goods and non-perishable foods will be collected at various locations across the island. For a detailed list of accepted donations and drop-off locations, please call (631) 451-8011.

Keep Islip Clean Card Recycling Drive

Keep Islip Clean (KIC) is accepting new and used any-occasion greeting cards on behalf of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Donations can be dropped off at the KIC Office, 660 Main Street, Islip. For details, call (631) 224-2627.

SOCKTOBER: Sock & Glove Drive

The Bay Shore Lions Club will be collecting donations of new socks and gloves to support our neighbors in need this holiday season from through November 30. Donations will be accepted at three locations in Bay Shore: Pride Embroidery (34 W Main Street); Variety Florist (45 2nd Avenue); and Dime Community Bank (380 E Main Street). Your contributions will be distributed in Bay Shore through local food pantries.

Lighthouse Mission Thanksgiving Help

Help the Mission make a difference in the lives of local families by donating to the Thanksgiving season food distributions at Lighthouse Mission, 1543 Montauk Highway, Bellport. Donations of fresh/frozen turkeys, fresh/canned veggies, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and other Thanksgiving staples are needed by November 15. Consider grabbing an extra can while you’re shopping to help someone in need this season. For more information, visit lighthousemission.com.

Long Island Cares: Gather & Give

For years, Adopt a Family united donors and volunteers to help households celebrate holidays with dignity, comfort, and a full table. This legacy lives on through Gather & Give: A Holiday Food Giving Drive, hosted by Long Island Cares (LIC). A holiday shopping list of necessary donations is viewable online; participants are asked to shop for items from this list to contribute to the initiative. Donations can be dropped off at the LIC Center or partner sites through December. For the full holiday shopping list, drop-off locations, and other ways to contribute, visit licares.org/holiday-food-drive/.

