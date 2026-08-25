How would you help buyers balance their dream home wish list with the realities of the Fire Island market if they hope to purchase a home by next summer?

Sheri Lapidus

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

sheri@FISR.com

(631) 583-8898

I’d reframe the conversation around priorities rather than compromises. Fire Island is a unique market. The goal is to help buyers end up with a home they’ll love, not just one that checks every box on a list. I’d explain that they should separate their wish list into must-haves, would-love-to-haves, and nice-to-haves. Once we know what’s truly important, we can focus on homes that fit their lifestyle rather than waiting indefinitely for a property that may never come on the market. For buyers hoping to purchase by next summer, start looking now. Stay flexible; a home with three of four wish-list items in the perfect location may be a better investment than a larger home in a less desirable area. Think beyond today; cosmetic updates, landscaping, or deck enhancements can transform a home over time. Location, however, is something you can’t change. Understand the Fire Island lifestyle; proximity to the beach, ferry, or town often has a bigger impact on everyday enjoyment than an extra bedroom or a recently renovated kitchen. Finally, be prepared to act when the right property comes along.

Jeffrey Clukey

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Luxury Fire Island Homes

jeffreyclukey@luxuryfireislandhomes.com

(631) 817-4839

I always ask buyers one question before we even start looking: “How do you picture spending your time on Fire Island?” The answer usually tells me more than a checklist ever could. Some picture quiet mornings with coffee on the deck. Others envision walking to dinner, catching live music, spending the afternoon at the beach, or hosting friends for a barbecue. Once we understand how they want to live here, finding the right home becomes much easier. One mistake I see buyers make is chasing someone else’s dream instead of their own. They think they need an oceanfront home, a pool, or every luxury feature because that’s what they see online. Then they spend time on the island and realize they’d rather be closer to town, the ferry, or their favorite beach access. If you’re hoping to buy by next summer, start looking now. Fire Island inventory is limited, and the best opportunities don’t always come along when it’s convenient. Buyers who take time to learn the different communities and the market are usually the ones who recognize the right home when it appears and feel confident making an offer.

Emily LaRocca

Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Netter Beach Estates

ELaRocca@NetterRealEstate.com

(631) 661-5100

My top priority is helping buyers understand the market while staying focused on what matters most to them. I encourage every buyer to create two lists: must-haves and nice-to-haves. That helps us identify where there’s flexibility and where there isn’t. If a buyer hopes to purchase by next summer, I recommend starting the search now. Fire Island has a limited inventory, and the best opportunities often come from being prepared before the busy spring market begins. I often remind buyers that while it’s easy to fall in love with a perfectly styled home, many cosmetic features can be changed over time. Location, lot size, layout, and proximity to the beach or bay are factors you can’t easily change, so they tend to carry the most weight. I want my clients to find a home they genuinely love while making a smart long-term investment. Sometimes that means adjusting expectations, while other times it means recognizing an opportunity before everyone else does.

Samantha Raimond

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

samantha@FISR.com

(631) 583-8898

Every buyer’s vision of the perfect Fire Island home is different, so I start by listening. Understanding how they plan to use the home, which features are essential, and what their long-term goals are helps me focus on properties that truly fit their needs. Because inventory is limited, that often means looking beyond what’s currently on the market and exploring opportunities buyers may not find on their own. One of the advantages I offer is my local knowledge and relationships. If I know of a home that matches a buyer’s criteria, I’ll call the owner directly to see whether they’ve considered selling. Those conversations can uncover opportunities that never make it to the open market. I also help buyers understand the differences among Fire Island communities and local zoning regulations. Knowing what’s permitted—and what’s possible to expand or renovate—can help buyers see the potential in a home that doesn’t check every box today. The goal isn’t to convince buyers to compromise. It’s to help them make informed decisions and find a home that fits both their priorities and the realities of the Fire Island market.