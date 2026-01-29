What hyper-local market trend do you think will matter most in our real estate this year—but isn’t being talked about enough? 

Megan Gardner

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Signature Premier Properties

mgardner@signaturepremier.com

(631) 255-3878

One hyper-local trend that will matter most in our real estate market this year, but isn’t being talked about enough, is the desire for multigenerational living spaces. Across our communities, we are seeing families who once lived apart moving in together again. In some cases, aging parents who require additional care are moving in with their children. In other instances, children are having their parents move in with them to assist with busy households and help manage their grandchildren’s schedules. This shift in living has changed what buyers seek in home space and layout. Homebuyers are thinking longer term and want to see configurations that accommodate the changing needs of families well into the future. There is high demand for layouts that are either flexible and offer additional living spaces or provide opportunities to add to the existing floor plan, creating living quarters that accommodate each generation’s needs. This trend is especially relevant in the Great South Bay area, as our towns have a strong sense of community and family. Many were born here, raised their families here, and now want to make it viable for future generations. This is more than a trend; it reflects our return to the importance of family and neighbors, and to prioritizing connection and support in our homes and villages.

Jeanne Edwards

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Jeanne.Edwards@elliman.com

(631) 921-6382

Tight inventory will be a major factor affecting the South Shore housing market in 2026, alongside consistently high prices, as demand for housing continues to outpace supply. This has sparked a trend encouraging serious buyers to consider properties or locations that might not meet all their wish-list criteria but could provide good value for the money. More attention is being paid to the condition of the “bones” and the overall structural integrity of the often-overlooked older housing stock, rather than to the bells and whistles or the higher price tag that may have initially caught their eye. A trend often overlooked or underdiscussed by prospective buyers along the South Shore is the rising sea level, tides, and hidden costs of living in or near a flood zone. This is especially true for newcomers to the Island. Since the South Shore towns are waterfront hamlets, consideration should be given to the infrastructure of roads, bridges, wastewater systems, and the electrical grid, as well as the property to be purchased. It’s time for all of us to become educated and active participants in our local governments’ decision-making to shore up and protect our coastline and real estate investments.

Sydney McCoy

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Luxury Fire Island Homes

sydney@realmccoyrealestate.com

(516) 727-7219

On Fire Island, renters are no longer choosing homes simply because they’re on the island. Today’s renter is willing to spend significantly more for a noticeably better experience. This isn’t a price-sensitive market shift; it’s a value-driven one. We’re seeing the strongest demand for higher-end properties with real amenities: hot tubs, pools, spa-like outdoor showers, modern interiors, and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces. These homes aren’t just renting—they’re renting faster, for longer stays, and at premium weekly rates. At the same time, many homes that once rented easily are quietly being skipped. Not because they’re undesirable, but because they no longer meet today’s baseline expectations. Air conditioning is a perfect example. Renters now expect A/C in every bedroom, not just a few window units. The same goes for reliable Wi-Fi, clean and updated bathrooms, and well-stocked essentials. Even small details, such as having ample toilet paper upon arrival, send a signal. This year’s opportunity isn’t just about raising prices; it’s about aligning your home with what renters actively choose and are willing to pay for.

Samantha Raimond

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

samantha@fisr.com

(631) 583-8898

One hyper-local trend that will matter most in the Fire Island market this year—but isn’t being talked about enough—is the disconnect between when people participate in the market and when they gain the most advantage. Buyers are most active in spring, summer, and early fall, with summer driving the highest engagement. Renters turn into buyers, weekend visitors monitor listings closely, and emotional attachment builds quickly. Summer energy creates urgency, which can narrow choices and make negotiations more challenging. Winter, by contrast, is when buyers gain the most control. Fewer active shoppers and more motivated sellers create room for thoughtful decisions and meaningful negotiation. The strongest summer buyers are often those who quietly positioned themselves during winter—tracking pricing, recognizing value when it appears, and being ready to act when others are still “just looking.” For sellers, timing is just as critical. Listings that come to market right before summer consistently outperform those that wait. Getting a property listed by April captures early spring momentum, maximizes summer visibility, and positions the home ahead of peak competition. Sellers who miss this window often find themselves reacting to the market instead of leading it. Fire Island is seasonal by nature—but strategy, not season alone, determines outcomes.