Mortgage rates have dipped slightly compared to last year but remain relatively high. Are South Shore buyers adjusting to this new rate environment, or are many still waiting for rates to drop before making a move?

Nathaniel Larson

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

nathaniel.larson@sothebysrealty.com

(631) 800-1301

From what I’ve seen, South Shore buyers have largely adjusted to the current rate environment. While borrowing costs remain elevated relative to the ultra-low rates of prior years, today’s buyers are demonstrating greater confidence and a willingness to move forward despite lingering uncertainty. Many have come to terms with the likelihood that rates will fluctuate rather than return to historic lows and are prioritizing lifestyle needs and timing over trying to predict the market perfectly. We notice they’re taking advantage of opportunities and long-term investment value over short-term rate timing, since waiting indefinitely can mean missing out on desirable properties. As a result, we are seeing more decisive activity, with well-qualified buyers re-entering the market and transacting with greater certainty rather than remaining on the sidelines.

Alan Medvin

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

alan.medvin@fisr.com

(631) 583-8898

Fire Island buyers are generally far less interest-rate-sensitive than the typical purchaser of a primary home. We see a significantly higher percentage of all-cash transactions than in the broader market, and even among buyers who do obtain financing, a meaningful portion could close without it. They’re choosing to finance for liquidity or tax reasons, not out of necessity. This is the nature of a discretionary second-home purchase. When you’re buying a property you need to live in, financing terms can be the difference between qualifying and not qualifying. Since 2022, the rate environment has had a real impact. When rates were near zero, investors could run the numbers on a Fire Island property and make a reasonable case for it as an income-producing asset. At today’s rates, that math usually doesn’t work, and the investor buyer has largely been priced out. Overall, market prices have held up well on Fire Island, though inventory remains limited.

Jack Richardson

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Serhant

jr@serhant.com

(631) 500-8800

While mortgage rates have come down slightly from last year, they remain elevated enough that some buyers are hesitant to make decisions without careful consideration. That said, more informed and guided buyers on the South Shore are adjusting to the current environment rather than waiting on the sidelines. Many understand that once rates drop, affordability will improve; however, the buyer pool will expand quickly. On the South Shore, where inventory is already tight, that likely indicates significantly more competition and even more intense bidding wars. Several serious buyers are choosing to move forward now. They’re securing homes before competition intensifies, with the understanding that they can always refinance if rates come down further. In today’s market, timing the purchase ahead of the next wave of demand can be a smart, strategic move.

Nicholas Amato

Licensed Associate Salesperson

Corcoran

NAmato@corcoran.com

(631) 204-2604

Today’s buyers are much more budget-conscious; rather than stretching to meet a seller’s asking price, they often adjust their offers based on their financial comfort level. Limited local inventory also continues to influence buyer behavior. While buyers may take their time submitting an offer, when the right property comes along, they are still willing to act in a day or two. Open houses are still seeing strong traffic, but that interest does not always translate into many offers. Pricing has become increasingly important in this environment. Homes priced at or slightly below market value are attracting strong attention and multiple offers. If a property is priced too aggressively, buyers are more likely to submit a low offer or wait for a price correction. Overall, buyers appear to be adjusting to what may be the new normal for mortgage rates. While rates may decline somewhat over time, many understand we are unlikely to return to the 3%–4% interest rate levels seen during COVID. Most people pursue a new home to improve their lifestyle or to suit a new phase of life. The market is never going to be “perfect,” and time waits for no one.”