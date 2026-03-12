Josh Goetz: Architectural Photographer

This drone image of 21 Fairfield Pond Lane, in Sagaponack, takes advantage of the landscaping as well as the house to showcase the property to its best advantage.

Real estate photography is an art, and like all art forms, some in the industry are masters. Over the years, we have noticed the credit line of Josh Goetz associated with several realtors we work with, and felt it was time to talk to the man behind the camera.

Great South Bay News (GSBN): Before we start speaking about Josh Goetz, the photographer, let’s start with Josh Goetz, the man. Please tell me your story.

Josh Goetz (JG):

I’m from West Islip and grew up on the South Shore of Long Island. I spent most of my summers heading to Atlantique on my parents’ sailboat, which is really where my connection to Fire Island began. Days were spent at the beach, walking from Fair Harbor to Ocean Beach, and being out on the water as much as possible. I fell in love with the ocean and with surfing early on, and that coastal lifestyle continues to shape both my work and my perspective today.

GSBN: How did you get into photography?

JG: Photography started with my mom, who documented everything growing up. She always had a camera with her, whether it was swim meets, surf contests, or family moments. After high school, I began traveling with friends, including a trip to Costa Rica, where we started documenting our experiences through video and photos. Bringing along simple cameras turned into a real appreciation for capturing moments, and that was when I realized how meaningful photography could be. We still look back on those images today, which reinforces why I love doing what I do.

GSBN: I’ve noticed you’ve developed a specialty in real estate photography. How did that come about?

JG: I moved into architectural photography after working at Special Sauce in Bay Shore, where I used a camera for design and product work. When the company closed in 2010, I continued shooting and eventually worked as a photographer for a marketing company. After a couple of years, I launched my own business and began building relationships with interior designers, builders, and real estate teams, focusing on photographing homes in a way that highlights both the architecture and the lifestyle they represent. My connection to Fire Island came through Fire Island & Sales Rentals, one of my earliest clients, and we have worked together for many years.

GSBN: I see that you work a lot with a drone, and I’ve also noticed that not every drone photographer is the same. Can you tell me about the unique challenges of drone photography?

JG: Drone work is really an extension of architectural photography. It requires a strong sense of composition and attention to detail to ensure the home feels grounded and true to scale. Understanding light, perspective, and how to position the property within its surroundings is key. My goal is always to create images that feel natural and refined while showcasing the setting in the best possible way.

GSBN: So you also do street views and interiors as well?

JG: Yes, I work closely with a wide range of interior designers and project teams. When photographing a home, I like to include everyone involved, from builders and trades to the design team, so the imagery reflects the full story of the project. It becomes a collaborative effort where everyone can share in presenting the finished work at a high level.

GSBN: What is needed to capture the essence of a house?

JG: Preparation and thoughtful staging make a big difference. Working with teams like Fire Island Sales & Rentals ensures that homes are presented beautifully before I even pick up the camera. From there, it is about paying attention to light, composition, and the small details that help a space feel inviting and timeless.

GSBN: We found you through Riverhead Building Supply, and we’re working on this story today. So, you work with the supply companies too sometimes?

JG: Yes, that connection came through Blue Bay Contracting. I’ve known Matt for a long time through both surfing and professional collaborations. The house came out beautifully and is being represented by Luke of Fire Island Living Real Estate. Projects like that bring together builders, suppliers, agents, and I really enjoy helping document the craftsmanship and vision behind each home in a way that benefits everyone involved.

GSBN: So, you do work with other Fire Island-based real estate agencies in addition to Fire Island Sales & Rentals?

JG: I work with a variety of clients across Fire Island and throughout Long Island, including real estate teams, designers, and builders who are looking for thoughtful, high-quality imagery. I also photograph coastal landscapes and often collaborate with designers to incorporate that work into interiors. Recently, some of my photography was included in the new addition at Good Samaritan University Hospital, which was a meaningful project to be part of.

GSBN: Why do you enjoy this field of work?

JG: Growing up on Fire Island, I was always drawn to the homes and the character of the communities. Being able to photograph spaces along the coast feels like a natural fit. I enjoy the balance of creativity and technical work, and I appreciate being able to highlight architecture in a way that feels authentic to its setting, photography, and shooting spaces.

GSBN: Maybe it’s your way of capturing the land around the house that makes your photo stand out from some of the others I’ve seen. Maybe you have an artistic eye; it’s not just a job.

JG: I try to approach every project with a storytelling mindset. The goal is to create images that feel welcoming and allow people to connect with the space. When the architecture, landscape, and light come together, it creates a sense of place that people can really respond to.

GSBN: I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention your other work because I see many recurring themes: the Robert Moses Bridge, the Fire Island Lighthouse, surfers, and your recent excellent documentation of the Polar Plunge hosted by Challenger Athletics. So, you’re quite versatile.

JG: Working with Challenger Athletics was a great experience. I do a number of charitable shoots and donate my photography across Long Island, and it is something I care deeply about. Photography has given me many opportunities, and being able to give back to the community through my work is very rewarding.

GSBN: Tell the readers where they can find you and where they can purchase your work.

JG: You can find my work at joshgoetz.com, where prints are available, and you can also follow along on Instagram @jgoetzphotography.

GSBN: With every artistic endeavor, there’s family support. Who do you want to give a shout-out to?

JG: I work closely with my wife, Caitlin, who is a designer and created my logo. She has spent many years in the home décor industry and oversees many of my interior shoots, and her support has been incredibly important.