How competitive is the short-term rental market this year, and what does that mean for potential renters?

Michael Nardone

Associate Real Estate Broker

Kitty King Real Estate

mnardone042@gmail.com

(516) 815-6145

The short-term rental market on Fire Island has become increasingly competitive in recent years. What was once focused on full-season or monthly rentals has shifted toward biweekly and weekly stays. Home values and rental prices have climbed and longer-term options that were once more affordable are now out of reach for many vacationers. This change has driven strong demand for weekly and biweekly rentals, which are now the most common and sought-after choices. Because of this demand, homeowners are often able to secure top rates for their properties, and we have seen very little room for price negotiation. Rentals tend to book quickly, especially the more desirable homes, which means timing is critical for potential renters. For those looking to spend a week or two on Fire Island, we strongly recommend starting your search in the fall. Waiting until spring or early summer usually results in fewer options. It’s essential to plan early.

Abigail Mago

Licensed Broker

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

abigail@fisr.com

(516) 510-3207

We’ve seen an acceleration in the short-term rental market this year compared to last. To date, we have booked approximately 30% more short-term rentals in 2025 than we did in 2024. Some of the homeowners we represent also market their homes themselves on VRBO and Airbnb, and many of them report that the demand on those platforms is considerably less than in previous years. I think that may be the result of renters balking at hefty fees the platforms are charging, with more people choosing to do business with traditional brokerages to avoid those fees. Our rental commissions are paid by the homeowner, resulting in an overall lower cost to the renter as compared to booking the same home on VRBO or Airbnb.

Meg Wallace

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Wallace Realty

realestateonfi@yahoo.com

(631) 583-5596

The short-term rental market is highly competitive for homeowners at present. There are noticeably more houses available than there are renters, creating a unique challenge for owners hoping to fill their properties. I’ve personally found that being flexible with both dates and pricing has been the most effective way to ensure fewer vacancies. Owners who are open to adjusting their rates or shifting their booking windows tend to achieve better results than those who adhere strictly to their terms. As a broker and property manager, I’ve also received several calls from homeowners who, in past seasons, relied heavily on “rent by owner” sites. Many of them are finding that these platforms are no longer delivering the same level of success they once did, especially when compared to what brokers are achieving this year. Listing with a well-versed broker makes a significant difference because it provides the owner with a direct line to a market specialist. Factors such as weather, children’s sports schedules, and local events can make certain weeks more valuable than others. A broker who knows these trends can help owners price and market their homes strategically—something a simple online listing can’t do.

Sharon DeLeasa

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Sharon DeLeasa Realty

SDeleasa@aol.com

(631) 583-8352

As we head towards the middle of summer 2025, the South Shore Long Island real estate market is transitioning slightly, but it remains largely seller-favored overall. We’re seeing this happen especially toward homes that are well-priced, well-maintained, and presented attractively from the outset. However, given the gradually rising inventory levels and noticeably longer marketing times that listers are experiencing, many areas are shifting toward what appears to be a more balanced market. Buyers are encountering more room for negotiation than they had just a few months ago. They’re seeing anything from seller concessions to inspection or appraisal contingencies being accepted and even flexible closing dates being offered to secure a deal. In this current market, I encourage buyers to get pre-approved so they’re ready to act. They should continue being patient, even when it gets tough, and remain on the hunt for listings that have been on the market for more than 30 days with recent price drops. I would also like to say, hang in there, it seems like a shift is upon us.