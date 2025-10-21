Honoring the Life and Service of Babylon Village Trustee Sean Goodwin

Babylon Village is mourning the loss of cherished resident and beloved Trustee Sean Goodwin, whose unwavering devotion to serving his community will remain within the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and all who crossed his path. On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, Sean passed away after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 65. His light and legacy will continue to enrich the Babylon Village, and he will be deeply missed.

For 19 years, Sean lived in Babylon with his husband, Charles, in a beautiful 19th-century home. He shared that his family has Village roots spanning back four decades. Sean’s love for history guided his work and involvement within the community, which he significantly cherished. Recently, he collaborated with the Babylon Beautification Society in enhancing and revitalizing the Village Gazebo plantings and welcomed MOMA (Museum of Miniature Art) to the town.

“His true love was The Conklin House and keeping our history alive as well as working with the Conklin House Steering Committee in upgrades and maintenance to the house and gardens,”

Mayor Mary E. Adams wrote in a post about Goodwin on the Village of Babylon’s Facebook page shortly after his passing.

Sean served as a Trustee of the Historical and Preservation Society, was a member of the Babylon Beautification Society, co-chaired the Drive Safe, Drive Respectful Committee, led the Village Bicycle Committee, organized Babylon’s “Music on the Porch” day, and coordinated the upcoming October 4 “Community Sale Garage Day.” He also proudly supported the Babylon Pride Committee. Before becoming Trustee of Babylon Village, Sean was active in the Village Greenhouse and served on the Planning Board Committee.

Along with Sean’s volunteer work and philanthropy, he was deeply cherished by those around him. Practicing strong faith, Sean was a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Church, and he also took library classes with his mom. He radiated love and laughter, and every action reflected the generous, kind, and beautiful person he was.

As the community mourns, may God embrace Charles, Mrs. Goodwin, Sean’s brother Donald, his two sisters Jennifer and Cathy, along with his two sons Jesse and Zachary. We hold each of you close in our hearts and prayers, as well as those who had the blessing of knowing him as the radiant, vibrant, and joyful man he was. Babylon Village flags will fly at half-mast to honor Sean, who will be fondly remembered.