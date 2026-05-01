The Purple Rock Project and Town of Babylon Dedicate Memorial Space at Lakeside Park to Honor Lives Lost to Opioid Epidemic

A number of Long Island parents gathered at Babylon Town Hall Park in Lindenhurst on April 29 and placed approximately 50 memorial rocks to remember lost loved ones on Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer, town officials, and parents who lost their children to the opioid crisis gathered to read the names of the deceased as they placed the rocks beneath a memorial tree on the east side of the lake. Created through The Purple Rock Project, each rock bears the name and, in many cases, the photo of a loved one lost to opioid or fentanyl poisoning.

The rocks represent individuals from Long Island, across New York State, and throughout the country, requested by families seeking a lasting tribute.

“I am grateful to the Town of Babylon for giving us this space to remember our loved ones,” said Purple Rock Project founder Carole Trottere. “It is our hope that those who pass by will pause to reflect on the magnitude of this loss and that it sparks meaningful conversations between parents and their children.”

Also attending the ceremony were representatives from Beacon Family Wellness Center; Steve Chassman, LCSW, CASAC, Vice President at Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research; LICADD Director of Programming Adam Birkenstock; Town of Babylon Councilman Terence McSweeney; Deputy Supervisor Antonio Martinez; and many parents, relatives, and friends of those being honored.

“We have worked very hard over the years to raise awareness about the devastating impact of alcohol and drug addiction on families,” said Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer. “Our goal is to help ensure that other families do not have to endure the heartbreak experienced by those here today.”

A plaque created by Miller Mohr and Kelly Design Group now sits beneath the tree, reading:

“The Purple Rock Project—These rocks were made by Long Islanders in memory of loved ones lost to the opioid/fentanyl crisis. Stop the stigma.”

For more information about The Purple Rock Project, visit ThePurpleRockProject.org.