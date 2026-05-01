Luna, Brookhaven Animal Shelter’s Longtime Resident at Last Finds Her Forever Home

Thank you Brookhaven Animal Shelter, for giving Luna the best of care until her forever home could be found.

Luna waited patiently for 916 days. She was surrendered to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter in 2023 because her owner could no longer care for her. Before that, she spent time in a New York City shelter before being transferred to Brookhaven.

She watched as so many of her friends found their new families, but alas, Luna was always passed over for another.

All Luna was love. Someone to love, and for that person to recognize all she had to offer. Her wait is finally over.

“We could not be happier that this amazing girl has finally found the loving home she has waited so long for,” said a representative from Brookhaven Animal Shelter in an issued statement. “Thank you to her wonderful adopters for giving Luna the happy ending she has always deserved!”

There are many other wonderful dogs and cats at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter looking for their special person. Their matchmaker application helps begin the process.

Their policy is to ensure that each person who adopts a dog understands the responsibilities of pet guardianship and is willing to accept them morally, physically, and financially. Not every person who desires to adopt should do so. Adopting a pet is a commitment throughout the lifetime of your companion animal.

A list of adoptable animals available for adoption. If any are of interest, one of their Adoption Coordinators can call to arrange a meet-and-greet with you and the creature.

There is an adoption fee. This fee covers spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchips before the animal leaves the shelter.

Brookhaven Animal Shelter is located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven.

They are open Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Volunteer opportunities are available, and both private and corporate donations are welcome and appreciated.

Help the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter make a difference in the lives of homeless pets.