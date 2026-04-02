The First Week of April: What’s Happening this Weekend and Week Ahead Along and Near Great South Bay Long Island

The first week of April brings us Easter Sunday on April 5, 2026. There are many ways to participate in this spring holiday season, such as a holiday brunch alongside the big fish, a riverside clean-up, or a week full of activities at a maritime museum.

Friday, April 3

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Affected family members will receive emotional support, education, and assistance in understanding and managing cognitive loss with a facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center of Long Island. This program is intended for the caregiver only. This is an in-person presentation which takes place at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia, from 10:30-noon, and can also be viewed at home via Zoom. In-person: No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631–567–5079 or visit connetquotlibrary.org.

Saturday, April 4 (12:30-5 p.m.)

Creek Defender Clean-up at Connetquot

Creeks are the lifeblood of Long Island. Let’s open them up and let them flow. The Great South Bay will only be as healthy as the creeks and rivers that flow into it. There are some 50 creeks that flow into the bay along the 16 communities along the South Shore. The Creek Defender Program calls upon people in each of those communities to become local stewards, healing our creeks as we heal the Bay. They are led by a Creek Defenders who acts as a local steward, organizing and guiding their communities, leading cleanups, habitat restoration projects, and native planting initiatives. They spread our message that our care for the Bay begins on the land, and the quality of that water entering the bay. This event, organized by Save the Great South Bay (SGSB) is looking for volunteers. Clean-up gear will be provided. Please wear eye protection, long sleeves, pants, and sturdy water-resistant boots. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Community service credit is available. The clean-up will take place at Connetquot River, in Great River, from 9 a.m. to noon. Visit the SGSB website to learn more.

10th Annual Autism Awareness Crawl

Back for the 10th consecutive year, the Bay Shore Autism Awareness Crawl returns for another stellar event. The non-profit organization has helped children with special needs for decades, providing them access to camps with typical kids. The Crawl begins at Verde, 70 E Main Street, Bay Shore, from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by The Tap Room, from 2-3:30 p.m., and ending at Coastal, from 3:30-5 p.m. A $50 ticket grants all-access to all drink specials and a t-shirt! Support your local neighbors in need at this once-a-year fundraising event. For tickets and more information, visit liam-foundation.org.

Sunday, April 5 (10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.)

Easter Brunch at the Long Island Aquarium

Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch at the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom inside the Long Island Aquarium, located at 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. Guests can indulge in a traditional brunch fare, participate in a craft station, and meet the Easter Bunny! Finish your day with a visit to the Aquarium and join the Penguin Scavenger “Egg Hunt!” Admission to the Aquarium is included with the brunch ticket. Celebrate the holiday with an activity the entire family will enjoy! Dining is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a spot, visit longislandaquarium.com.

April 6-10

Spring Break Children’s Activities at Long Island Maritime Museum

Fun is in Full Bloom at LIMM. Get in a sunshine state of mind with fun stories, activities, and crafts that explore the joys of springtime. Come for just one day or come for them all! Visit our website for details about each day’s activities. This program is for children in grades 1-5. Registration required; please call (631) 854-4974. LIMM members free; non-members $5. Seats are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis, and all children must be accompanied by a caregiver during the program. Casual attire, please! Clothes that might get messy during craft programs.

Monday, April 6

Beginner Photography

From taking a great family photo to capturing the perfect sunset, instructor Jessica Karszen will cover basic techniques, lighting tricks, camera functions, and hidden settings you can use to improve your photographs. Members can use DSLR cameras or smartphones. The event takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit the library website.

Tuesday, April 7

The Hunt for John Wilkes Booth

Many people know the story of how President Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, but this program, led by librarian and historian Jim Ward, will delve into how Booth escaped and how the US government began a massive manhunt for him from the swamps of Maryland to the farms of Virginia. This is an in-person presentation that can also be viewed at home via Zoom. In-person viewing: No registration required. The event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit the library website.

Wednesday, April 8

Behind the Camera: The Art of Great Film Directing

With video clips from a variety of classic movies, see how essential good direction is to the overall film experience. Great directors such as Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, Martin Scorsese, Alfred Hitchcock, and Steven Spielberg used key elements such as montage, tracking, effective editing, and musical cues to make their films enjoyable, even on repeated viewings. With Richard Knox. This is a Zoom presentation that will be shown in the library or can be viewed from home. In-person viewing: No registration required. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to noon. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit the library website.

Thursday, April 9

Ask the Dietitian

A nutritionist from Cornell Cooperative Extension will be on hand to answer nutrition-related questions. No registration required. The event takes place from 2-3:30 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit the library website.

New Beginnings Support Group

Have you recently had a major life change, such as widowhood, divorce, or a move? If you’re looking for a new beginning, join this discussion, social, and support group facilitated by life coach and social worker Marla Matthews, where you will meet new people, network, and learn new skills toward reinventing yourself. No registration required. The event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit the library website.

SAVE THE DATE

Tuesday, April 28

Industry Night Fundraiser

James Engle (aka Jimmy, Jimbo, and Bubba) has been a Great South Bay bartending legend from Lindenhurst to Fire Island for decades. Now, after a prolonged hospital stay, he needs your help. Join him, his patrons, and the area bartenders he has trained for a generation at Pino Wine Bar & Bistro, at 143 N Wellwood Avenue, in Lindenhurst, for an unforgettable night of fun and good karma. There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles, and a portion of all proceeds made that evening at Pino will go to Jim to help defray his medical bills. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m.

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