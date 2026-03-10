SCPD Arrest Bay Shore Man with Two Others for Possessing Molotov Cocktails

Eighteen-year-old Lorenzo Alvarado-Navarrete, of Gardiner Drive in Bay Shore, was arrested early this morning by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD)with two other individuals, who were found in possession of Molotov cocktails at a traffic stop in Central Islip.

Police reports state that Alvarado-Navarrete was driving a 2008 Honda Accord along Lexington Avenue near Calebs Patch at 2:28 a.m. Officers noticed the vehicle being driven erratically and ordered him to pull over. During the stop, two glass bottles filled with gasoline with gasoline-soaked rags protruding from the tops were observed by the SCPD officers in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Two 20-year-old passengers inside the vehicle, Elvis Romero-Martinez and Albert Yanes-Moran, both of Brentwood, were also arrested. All three men were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. Romero-Martinez was issued multiple traffic summonses.

After an investigation by the SCPD Third Precinct and Arson and Criminal Intelligence detectives, the incident was determined to be not terrorist linked to terrorism, and the devices were disabled.

All men are being held overnight, and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on March 11.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.