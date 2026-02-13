SCPD Arrest Bellport Man for Drug Impaired Driving After Bay Shore Fatally

Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) arrested Andrew Holmes Garriques, age 27, and a resident of Bellport, today, who was involved in a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore early this morning.

He was driving a 2008 Mercedes C350 when he struck a male pedestrian who was walking on the eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, near the Brentwood Road overpass, at 5:18 a.m. The pedestrian, later identified as Kory Klein, age 37, and also of Bellport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garriques was not injured in the crash, nor was his female adult passenger. However, he was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. He will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and arraigned at the First District Court in Central Islip on February 14 .

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This report was updated at 9 p.m. on the evening of February 13, 2026.