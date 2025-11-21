Man Arrested for Setting Fire to an East Islip Restaurant

FIRE AT RILEY FIBBERS: The fire at the popular local East Islip pub is believed to be arson and a man is under arrest.

An Islip Terrace man was arrested today in connection with an East Islip fire believed to be arson on Thursday night.

The fire took place at the rear side of Riley Fibbers, located at 148 Carlton Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. The establishment was evacuated as the East Islip Fire Department responded to a 911 call. Islip Terrace, Central Islip, Bay Shore, West Sayville, Sayville, and Brentwood Fire Departments, as well as the Exchange Ambulance, were also on the scene, lending mutual aid. The fire was contained in under an hour, and no injuries were reported.

The Suffolk County Police Arson Squad detectives’ investigation led them to Paul Lucia, age 60, a resident of Lincoln Ave. in Islip Terrace. He had been a patron at the pub earlier that evening, but was asked to leave for undisclosed reasons. Lucia then allegedly returned to the scene and deliberately set the fire later that evening.

Police arrested him this afternoon, inside his personal vehicle, which had stolen license plates. He has been charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree.

He is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on November 22.

Riley Fibbers remains temporarily closed as a result of the damage.