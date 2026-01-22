The Waning of January: Things to Do in the Week Ahead Around Great South Bay and South Shore Long Island

Friday, January 23

Haus of Monsters – America’s #1 Tribute to Lady Gaga

Calling all Little Monsters! Haus of Monsters, the ultimate Lady Gaga experience, is shaking the stage at Mulcahy’s Long Island, 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh, with a special evening performance at 8 p.m. Based in NYC, the birthplace of Gaga herself, the band consists of some of the city’s top musicians and lifelong fans. More than just a tribute band, this exquisite group delivers the full Gaga experience. Bringing fans together to celebrate the music, message, and magic of Mother Monster, this performance showcases theatrical flair and stunning costumes. For tickets, visit mulcahyslongisland.com.

Saturday, January 24 & Sunday, January 25

Chasing the Light

Bay Area Friends of the Arts Gallery, 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville, presents Chasing the Light, the current exhibition featuring the photography of local artists Pat DeLuca, Carol Rosenthal, and Rob Verbeck. This final weekend is your last chance to experience the showcase of these artists’ journeys in “chasing the light” with their cameras. Visit the gallery over the weekend of January 24, from noon to 2 p.m., for a truly inspiring photo display. For more details, visit baffa.org.

Saturday, January 24

Cartooning for Kids

Taking students back to basics with creativity and a pencil, bring your school-aged children to Cartooning for Kids at Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, from noon to 2 p.m. Students will use guidelines to design cartoon faces with different expressions, drawing eyes, eyebrows, noses, and mouths. By drawing simple shapes, instructors teach attendees to create dynamic cartoon characters. By creating their own story in a comic strip using speech bubbles, captions, and backgrounds, everyone who attends will leave feeling confident in their new skills! Register at isliparts.org.

Saturday, January 24

Bookshop Workshop: Make a Bird House

Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue, Sayville, invites you to create a bird house from the pages of a book! Lisa McGowan will lead a night of Book Art; all levels of creative minds are welcome! Visit the bookstore from 6-9 p.m. to participate. Seats are limited, so please arrive early. Cost: $25 per person, covering materials for crafting. To reserve a spot, email tinyraccoonbooks@gmail.com.

Saturday, January 24

“A Dome of Many-Coloured Glass”

A mixed ensemble of talented voices, known as the eVoco Voice Collective, will showcase A Dome of Many-Coloured Glass, a musical showcase, at St. Peter’s by the Sea, 500 E Montauk Highway, in Bay Shore. At 8 p.m., audiences are invited to experience the culmination of vocal talent in the historic church halls. The showcase will feature works by David Conte, Benjamin Cramer, Jocelyn Hagen, Gabriel Jackson, Dale Trumbore, and Brandon Waddles. Tickets: $17. For more information, visit stpetersbayshore.org.

Saturday, January 24

The Machine Performs “Pink Floyd: Unplugged”

Join The Machine band for an evening of acoustic Pink Floyd, spanning your favorite radio hits and deep cuts, at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. Forging a 30+ year reputation of extending the musical legacy of Pink Floyd, The Machine delivers stellar musicianship and passionate delivery. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

Sunday, January 25

“What Entertained the Founding Fathers?” at the Babylon Historical Society

Our Founding Fathers and their spouses can be portrayed in the Broadway musical Hamilton, singing, dancing, and having a good time, but what did they do for entertainment? Enjoy this informative presentation, hosted by the Babylon Beautification Society, detailing the truth behind this classical entertainment. It will be held at the Babylon Historical & Preservation Society, 117 West Main Street, Babylon, from 2-4 p.m. Members are free; there will be a $5 fee for Non-Members.

Sunday, January 25

CLOSING NIGHT: “Lobby Hero” at Manes Studio Theater

A young security guard becomes entangled in a murder investigation with his boss and a rookie police officer. Set in a Manhattan apartment building lobby, the narrative explores themes of loyalty, integrity, and justice as the characters’ secrets and personas are revealed—an original play by Kenneth Lonergan. 141 South Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. Call or visit studiotheatrelongisland.com at 631-226-8400 to purchase tickets and view showtimes.

Wednesday, January 28

Community Art Night

Join the Islip Arts Council for Community Art Night at the Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, from 5-8 p.m. Bring one or two projects you’ve been sitting on and work in a community-driven environment. Whether you’re crocheting, painting, or repairing broken jewelry, you’re welcome to use our space to focus without distractions during this three-hour studio session. Bring your project and materials, or use what’s available at the gallery. Registration is required, with a suggested $5 donation. To register, visit isliparts.org.

Wednesday, January 28

“The Princess Bride”: The Celebrating Rob Reiner Series

The timeless fairy tale, The Princess Bride, showcases Rob Reiner’s gift for storytelling, humor, and heart. Framed as a story within a story, the film follows the swashbuckling adventure of Westley as he battles impossible odds to reunite with his true love, Buttercup. Experience the classic tale like never before on the big screen at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

Thursday, January 29

Psychic Dinner Night at Oakdale Brew House

Eat dinner and get your answers at Psychic Dinner Night, held at Oakdale Brew House, 927 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, at 6:30 p.m. Featuring experts from Long Island Psychics, attendees will enjoy a two-course dinner, accompanied by psychic readings throughout the evening, for a cost of $70 per person. RSVP is required for this event; call or text (631) 212-1255.

Thursday, January 29

Disney’s “Newsies” Opening Night

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical comes to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through March 22. Choreographed by Trent Soyster, directed by Tommy Ranieri, and under the musical direction of Jonathan Brenner, this turn-of-the-century classic is a spectacular adaptation of the Broadway musical. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

Ongoing through February 21

“Pinkalicious The Musical” at CM Performing Arts

CM Performing Arts Center will showcase Pinkalicious: The Musical on the Main Stage from January 18 through February 21. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, despite warnings from her parents, which lands her in the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe! A dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast, but when her pink hue goes a little too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of trouble! Experience the charming tale set to catchy music at CM, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale. Performance times vary; visit cmpac.com for tickets and more information!

