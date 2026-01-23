Bellport Community Center, with a Historic Backstory, is Renovated

When Bellport Mayor Maureen Veitch learned last April that the $187,500 grant—originally submitted by [former NY State Sen.] Monica Martinez in 2021 for improvements to the community center—had finally come through as a SAM [State and Municipal Facilities Program] grant, it was a woo-hoo! moment.

The renovations were completed last month.

“The Community Center is open,” Veitch said. “The seniors are back in there three times a week. We had to make sure the tables and chairs had rubber caps on the legs so they wouldn’t scratch the floor.”

Former mayor Ray Fell submitted the original village grant application, and the funds were approved in 2021. Due to political delays, the funds didn’t come through until NYS Senator Dean Murray intervened on behalf of the village.

“I’m very excited we could work together for the community,” Murray told GSBN. “When I came into office, there was this grant that wasn’t for some reason coming through, although promised. So, working with the mayor and the Senate Minority Leader, we were able to get that money restored.”

Veitch said board meetings took place there until the floors were redone. “We replaced them with white oak,” Veitch said. “During that time, we moved to the village hall; the senior program was moved to the firehouse. There is still some work we’d like to do, but we wanted to come in on budget.”

Veitch explained that the loose insulation hanging over the stage was addressed: new insulation was installed and covered with sheetrock, and new floors were installed that required sanding and a protective topcoat. The doors at the bottom of the stage leading to storage space were redone.

“They were hinged so we could access rolling carts for tables and chairs and items for Kids Camp,” Veitch said. “Also, the stage floor was refinished. The foyer floor was replaced, and bathrooms were painted.”

Who did the work?

“We piggybacked off a county contractor,” Veitch said. “There is fabric on order for stage curtains, and also window treatments.”

However, the Community Center’s history is due to the generosity of local philanthropist and widow Lucy Mott, who transferred a deed on Dec. 5, 1932, to the village through her Bellport Community Building Assoc. Inc. for $1.

According to The Gateway’s website, the Bellport property where Lucy lived was built in 1827 for Charles Osborn and purchased in 1884 by J. L. B. Mott. Mott hired Stanford White to design a new wing for the Mansion House. Harry and his wife, Libby (Lucy is a nickname), transformed the property into a resort hotel for Christian Scientists spending the summer on Long Island.

Lucy’s portrait can be seen in the foyer across from the front doors and has been restored (look closely; there’s a twinkle in her eye). She advocated that the Community Center be used strictly for community events, with no alcohol allowed.

The space has hosted vibrant student art shows, well-attended environmental forums and talks, village voting, contentious and peaceful board meetings, and community workshops like the successful marina gathering and nonprofit meetings. Sometimes, even a concert is moved there.

“It really stands up to its name,” Veitch emphasized. “It’s definitely the center of the village. The holiday parade even ended right in front of the Community Center when its tree was lit.”

The upcoming village board meeting on Jan. 26 will be the first to be held in this renovated space.