Fire Island Structure Fire Follow-Up: What We Know the Day After

The April 24 fire in Ocean Beach, Fire Island, was visible from miles away on the clear, sunny Friday afternoon.

The structure fire on Fire Island that consumed a bayfront house and seriously damaged another on Friday afternoon, April 24, caught regional attention, with black smoke visible for miles along and across the bay, and news station helicopters circling above Ocean Beach long after the smoke had cleared.

It is believed that the original combustion point broke out in a storage shed on the property of 165 Bay Walk, which sits on the western residential portion of Ocean Beach, crossing at Wilmot Road. Ocean Beach Fire Department (OBFD) Chief/Ocean Beach Police Department (OBPD) Chief George Hesse reported at the April 25 Ocean Beach Village Board of Trustees meeting that while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, “a combination of things” were contributing factors, which may have begun with “oily rages ” left in the shed that sharked the flame, which eventually ignited a propane tank and possibly a lithium-ion battery.

The rapidly moving blaze caused the collapse of the main house at 165 Bay Walk, prompting a request for mutual aid from the neighboring fire departments of Fair Harbor, Ocean Beach Park, and Point o’Woods. Mainland departments also responded, coming to the scene with fire boats, drawing water from the Great South Bay to contain the smoky inferno, including Bay Shore and East Islip fire departments, as well as support from the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD), with the Marine Bureau dispatching vessels Marine Alpha, Juliette, Marine 1, and Marine 3 utilizing their on-board fire apparatus to douse the flames. Meanwhile, SCPD Aviation Section officers responded and alerted the officers and firefighters to potential hot spots to also stop the spread.

While no injuries were reported, several responders on the scene received treatment for smoke inhalation.

In addition to 165 Bay Walk, which has been classified as a total loss, the neighboring property to the west, 167 Bay Walk, sustained substantial damage. To the east, the headquarters of the Ocean Beach Youth Group, a summer day camp that serves the village and neighboring communities, had some minor damage, with singes on its deck and in an outbuilding. Multiple nearby witnesses stated that the swift wind, which drove the fire northwest towards the waterfront, prevented more extensive damage.

Zillow real estate records report that 165 Bay Walk was on the market, with the listing being held by Netter Beach Estates. The asking price listed was just under $3 million. The single-family residence had been built in 1935. The 1,500-square-foot structure sat on a 5,663-square-foot lot overlooking the Great South Bay, and the property was reinforced with a 50-foot bulkhead. However, all of that is gone now.

“We have so many people to thank,” said Mayor James Mallott. “So many heroes were there, and we can’t thank everyone enough.”

This report was updated on April 25 at 3:35 p.m.