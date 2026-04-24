Fire Rages on Fire Island

What appeared to be a structure fire on Fire Island, in the community of Ocean Beach, became apparent at about 3:30 this afternoon, when black, billowing smoke caught the attention of onlookers in the village square and boaters on the Great South Bay. Ocean Beach Fire alarms sounded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Bystanders reported the location as being the bayside of Wilmot Road. The cause at this time is unknown. This story is presently in development.