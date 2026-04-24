What appeared to be a structure fire on Fire Island, in the community of Ocean Beach, became apparent at about 3:30 this afternoon, when black, billowing smoke caught the attention of onlookers in the village square and boaters on the Great South Bay. Ocean Beach Fire alarms sounded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Bystanders reported the location as being the bayside of Wilmot Road. The cause at this time is unknown. This story is presently in development.
Fire Rages on Fire Island
Photo by Ted Steffensen.