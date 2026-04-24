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Ocean Beach

Fire Rages on Fire Island

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
What appeared to be a structure fire on Fire Island, in the community of Ocean Beach, became apparent at about 3:30 this afternoon, when black, billowing smoke caught the attention of onlookers in the village square and boaters on the Great South Bay. Ocean Beach Fire alarms sounded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Bystanders reported the location as being the bayside of Wilmot Road. The cause at this time is unknown. This is a story in development.
Today’s fire in progress in Ocean Beach Village on Fire Island.
Photo by Ted Steffensen.

What appeared to be a structure fire on Fire Island, in the community of Ocean Beach, became apparent at about 3:30 this afternoon, when black, billowing smoke caught the attention of onlookers in the village square and boaters on the Great South Bay. Ocean Beach Fire alarms sounded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Bystanders reported the location as being the bayside of Wilmot Road. The cause at this time is unknown. This story is presently in development.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

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