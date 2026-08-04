Cheery Cherry Grove

On July 11, I performed at the Cherry Grove Community House. It was my 72nd consecutive year dancing and dressing up. “I’m Still Here.”

It was a very special show with a brilliant cast who supported me at every level. My two special guests were the talented Daniel Reichard and Seth Sikes. The cast included Chris Bell, Camden Scifres, and Mathew George. The choreographer and director was Joe Barros. Last but not least, our musical director was Mason Griffin. A shout-out to Wendy Pinkhouse on lights and to Matt Baney, our technical director and house manager, who made it all happen. And a special thank-you to APCG President Michael Moran, who graciously coordinated the entire evening without a hitch.

I missed my make-up artist Richard Cooley, who was ill. Another thanks to Diane Romano, who touched me up.

We had a successful show with an enthusiastic audience. I am looking forward to my next performance at Cherry’s on the Bay on August 19. It benefits the Cherry Grove Community Association (CGCAI): Cocktails, 5 p.m.; Dinner, 6 p.m.; Show, 7 p.m.

Take a walk through Cherry Grove and enjoy the Walking Art Tour. You will see many photographs with memories from the past by Lorraine Michels and Diana DiPrima.

We celebrated Judy Garland’s 104th birthday at the Get Happy party, hosted by Matt Freeman and Adam Rosen at their house, Ethel’s Merman. Mason Griffin accompanied guests at the piano, who sang Judy songs. Matt Freeman spoke about his new Fire Island Project, FIT FEST (Fire Island Theater Festival), a homecoming for Queer Theater! September 21-27. More about this in future FIN issues.

Arts Project of Cherry Grove (APCG) Thursday cabaret nights are in full swing. On July 16, Mason Griffin hosted a birthday tribute show highlighting songs written by Jerry Herman. Future shows will include Marieann Meringolo on August 6, Lyra Vega on August 27, and Richard Skipper on September 10. Chris Caswell’s hit show Ordinary Miracles takes place on August 1.